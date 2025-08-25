Demand for Gun Powder Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $25.96 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Gun Powder Market Be By 2025?

The market size for gun powder has witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The market, which was $19.77 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $20.91 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors such as colonial expansion and imperialism, the spread of global arms trade, hunting and sporting culture, increases in national defense spending, and trends in domestic firearm ownership have contributed to the growth during the historical period.

The dimension of the gun powder market is predicted to exhibit robust growth in the upcoming years. The market size is foreseen to reach $25.96 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The surge during the predicted period is due to factors such as increased military upgrade programs, a surge in the need for civilian ammunition, rising budgets for law enforcement, an expanding shooting sports industry, and the evolution of environmental and safety regulations. Key trends during this period will be technological advancements, improved ammunition solutions, innovations in propellant technology, environmentally-friendly gun powder compositions, and tailor-made options for ammunition calibers.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Gun Powder Market Landscape?

The gun powder market is expected to surge, fueled by the increasing interest in hunting sports. This entails the recreational tracking of wildlife, typically employing either firearms or bows, and is often regulated to encourage ethical behavior and conservation. There's been an uptick in those participating in hunting sports, with individuals seeking to connect with nature, find mental relief from modern pressures, and participate in rewarding outdoor activities offering a physical challenge and personal reward. Gun powder is critical in transforming hunting sports by delivering the necessary explosive power for firearms to achieve precise and potent shots. For example, the Outdoor Industry Association, a US-based non-profit organization, reported in December 2023 that in 2022, 14.7 million Americans engaged in hunting using a bow or firearm at least once, indicating a 1% increase from the previous year. Consequently, the escalating interest in hunting sports is catalyzing the growth of the gun powder market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Gun Powder Market?

Major players in the Gun Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• General Dynamics Corporation,

• Rheinmetall AG,

• Poongsan Corporation,

• Maxam Outdoors S.A.,

• Eurenco,

• GOEX Powder Inc.,

• Tecnomine S.r.l.,

• Shooters World LLC,

• Nitrochemie Aschau GmbH,

• Mil-Spec Industries.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Gun Powder Industry?

Key industry players in the gun powder market are concentrating on creating inventive solutions such as the double-base spherical smokeless powder. This is aimed at boosting ballistic performance, increasing shelf-life stability, and fulfilling the progressive requirements for cleaner and more effective propellants in both military and civilian contexts. The double-base spherical smokeless powder is a contemporary type of gunpowder composed of nitrocellulose and nitroglycerin, characterized by tiny rounded grains which enhance flow and create a cleaner burn for heightened firearm efficiency. For example, in May 2024, the Hodgdon Powder Company, a U.S. firm committed to the production and distribution of gunpowder, unveiled a double-base, spherical smokeless propellant. This product has been particularly designed for magnum and high-intensity rifle cartridges, offering temperature stability, precise metering, and superior accuracy, with a density ideal for magnum loads which produce minimal velocity spreads and standard deviations. This propellant maintains its stability in different temperatures, measures accurately, and is suitable for cartridges from the.243 Winchester up to the.338 Lapua Magnum, and especially performs excellently in 6.5, 7mm, and.300 PRC, along with the 7mm Remington Magnum and.300 Winchester Magnum.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Gun Powder Market

The gun powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Smokeless Powder, Black Powder, Pyrodex, Double Base Powder, Single Base Powder

2) By Form: Granulated, Powdered, Sheet, Pelleted, Liquid

3) By Application: Military And Defense, Entertainment, Mining, Fireworks, Construction, Sporting, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: E-Commerce Platforms, Brand Websites

5) By End User: Government, Private, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Smokeless Powder: Rifle Powder, Pistol Powder, Shotgun Powder, Military Grade Smokeless Powder, Reloading Powders

2) By Black Powder: Sporting Black Powder, Blasting Powder, Military Grade Black Powder, Fireworks And Pyrotechnics Grade

3) By Pyrodex: Pyrodex RS, Pyrodex P, Pyrodex Select, Pyrodex Pellets

4) By Double Base Powder: Nitrocellulose-Nitroglycerin Blends, High-Velocity Rifle Powder, Handgun And Magnum Powder, Temperature-Stable Double Base

5) By Single Base Powder: Nitrocellulose-Based Propellants, Target Shooting Powder, Standard Rifle Powder

Gun Powder Market Regional Insights

For the year under review in the Gun Powder Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for gun powder. Predictions for the forecast period indicate Asia-Pacific as the region with the most rapid growth. The report comprehensively includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

