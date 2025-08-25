WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Registering 69.8% CAGR | 5G Internet of Things Market Reach USD 285.28 Billion by 2030 Globally . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global 5G Internet of Things market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 285.28 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 69.8% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 331 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12815 Driving FactorsRise in mobile data traffic, advancements in wireless technology, and development of massive 5G IoT ecosystem and critical communication services drive the growth of the global 5G IoT market. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to rise in demand for IoT solutions among SMEs and major enterprises to improve their revenue opportunities.Market SegmentationThe 5G Internet of Things market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, network type, and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the market is fragmented into solution (hardware and software & platform) and services. Depending on enterprise size, the market is segregated into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises. Based on network type, the market is fragmented into 5G NR standalone architecture and 5G NR non-standalone architecture. By industry vertical, it is categorized into manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, transportation & logistics, agriculture, government & public safety, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competition AnalysisCompetitive analysis and profiles of the major players in 5G Internet of Things industry are AT & T Intellectual Property, Cisco, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Qualcomm Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Technology, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Nokia, NEC Corporation and ZTE Corporation are provided in this report. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the 5G Internet of Things industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12815 The global 5G IoT market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the same region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 74.4% during the forecast period.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 73.4% from 2021 to 2030.On the basis of network type, the 5G non-standalone segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the market. However, the 5G standalone segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 75.8% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (331 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/5g-iot-market-A12815 Covid-19 Scenario:● The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to the rise in demand for IoT solutions among SMEs and major enterprises to improve their revenue opportunities.● However, the pandemic created some challenges including lack skilled workforce to roll out 5G network technology across developing countries.● On the contrary, a rise in demand for 5G IoT-based smart infrastructure would open new opportunities post-pandemic.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12815 Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.