Energy And Utilities Construction Market Projected to Reach $182.79 Billion with 8.4% CAGR by 2029

Energy And Utilities Construction Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Energy And Utilities Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Energy And Utilities Construction Market Through 2025?

There has been a significant increase in the size of the energy and utilities construction market in recent years. In 2024, the market size was $121.67 billion, and it's projected to expand to $132.37 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The historic period witnessed this growth because of factors like rising demand for electricity, expansion in the construction of natural gas pipelines, escalating construction of solar power plants, advancements in hydrogen infrastructure, and an increase in floating solar power plant installations.

Predictions indicate robust expansion in the energy and utilities construction market in the upcoming years, with projections suggesting a surge to $182.79 billion by 2029, characterized by a CAGR of 8.4%. This growth within the forecast period is linked to the escalating demand for clean, sustainable energy substitutes, a rise in the implementation of smart grids, growing necessity for infrastructure that can withstand disasters, urbanization and increases in government investments. Anticipated trends during this forecast period encompass strategic alliances, advancements in smart grid technologies, adoption of energy storage systems, utilization of digital twins and the integration of the Internet of Things.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Energy And Utilities Construction Market?

The growth of the energy and utilities construction market is likely to accelerate in response to increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives. These alternatives, which are environment-friendly and rely on natural processes, produce minimal, if any, damaging emissions. As fossil fuel reserves continue to deplete, there is a growing emphasis on adopting renewable, long-term solutions which is amplifying the need for sustainable and clean energy. Energy and utility construction plays a vital role in this transition by creating and enhancing facilities that utilize renewable energy sources efficiently. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported in January 2024 that global renewable energy capacity saw a 50% surge in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching nearly 510 gigawatts (GW), with solar PV accounting for approximately 75% of the new additions. Hence, this escalating demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives is fueling the expansion of the energy and utilities construction market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Energy And Utilities Construction Market?

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Energy And Utilities Construction Market In The Future?

In a bid to provide vital energy and construction services to individuals, companies, and governmental bodies, leading firms in the energy and utilities construction market are forming strategic partnerships. These partnerships see companies harnessing each other's strengths and talents to reap mutual advantages and attain success. One such example was seen in July 2022, when Matterport, Inc., a US-based spatial data organization, joined forces with Burns & McDonnell, a US-based construction firm. They aimed to supply digital twin technology to the energy, utilities, and manufacturing industries. By utilizing Matterport's platform, Burns & McDonnell's clientele can generate 3D digital duplicates of facilities to simplify construction, maintenance, and documentation tasks. This alliance boosts project effectiveness, safety, and teamwork, while trimming down on-site visits, travel expenses, and project durations. Remarkable outcomes have been noticed with Central Lincoln People's Utility District slashing 250 site visits and effectively staying within budget, along with other clients who have lowered project durations by 30% and curtailed facility travel by a staggering 80%.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Energy And Utilities Construction Market

The energy and utilities construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Energy Construction, Utilities Infrastructure Construction

2) By Technology: Conventional Technologies, Renewable Energy Technologies, Smart Grid Technologies, Advanced Metering Infrastructure

3) By Scale of Project: Small-Scale Projects, Medium-Scale Projects, Large-Scale Projects

4) By Application: Civil Use, Military Use

5) By End-Users: Residential, Commercial And Industrial, Public Sector And Infrastructure

Subsegments:

1) By Energy Construction: Power Plant Construction, Renewable Energy Facility Construction, Transmission Line Construction, Electrical Substation Construction, Battery Energy Storage System Installation, Microgrid Development, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

2) By Utilities Infrastructure Construction: Water Supply Network Construction, Sewage and Wastewater System Construction, Natural Gas Pipeline Construction, Electrical Grid Infrastructure, District Heating and Cooling Systems, Telecommunications Utility Lines, Stormwater Drainage Systems

View the full energy and utilities construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/energy-and-utilities-construction-global-market-report

Global Energy And Utilities Construction Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America was the leading region in the energy and utilities construction market. The Energy And Utilities Construction Global Market Report 2025 covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing their prospective growth status.

