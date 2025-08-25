Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market to Reach US $7.56 Billion by 2029

Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends & Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market?

The market size of electrically-powered fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles has experienced rapid expansion in recent times. Estimated at $4.30 billion in 2024, it is set to rise to $4.83 billion in 2025, indicative of a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The notable increase during the historic phase can be traced back to modernization initiatives in the military sector, heightened use in intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), growing requirement for border surveillance, a decrease in the costs of drone production, and advancements in hybrid-electric propulsion systems.

Over the coming years, rapid expansion is anticipated in the market for electric-driven fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. It is projected to reach $7.56 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This progression during the forecasted period is due to factors such as a surge in autonomous delivery systems demand, increased usage in agricultural supervision, government support for drone regulations, extended commercial drone applications, and an upsurge in investment in Drone-as-a-Service models. Future trends include progress in battery technology, 5G networking integration, miniaturization of the devices' internal electronics, AI implementation for autonomous navigation and the creation of long-lasting lightweight UAVs.

Download a free sample of the electric-driven fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25311&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the use of precision farming is projected to drive the expansion of the market for electric-driven fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Precision farming pertains to an agricultural management practice that involves the use of technologies such as GPS, sensors, and data analytics to refine management at the field level in crop farming. The growing use of precision farming can be attributed mainly to the increased necessity to enhance crop output while reducing resource consumption through decisions made using data-driven tools like GPS-guided equipment, remote sensing, and variable rate application systems. Electric-driven fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles are utilized in precision farming to offer effective, high-definition aerial surveillance for crop monitoring, soil analysis, and resource management on extensive farms. As an example, in 2025, according to a report by the Australian-based government department, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry, around 6,600 businesses had employed controlled traffic farming in around 6.7 million hectares, making it the most commonly-used precision farming technique. Moreover, in January 2024, a report by the US-based government agency, the Government Accountability Office, stated that 27% of American farms and ranches enacted precision farming methods for managing their crops or livestock in 2023. With these developments, the growing popularity of precision farming continues to fuel the development of the electric-driven fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market?

Major players in the Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Global Market Report 2025 include:

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• General Atomics

• Anduril Industries Inc.

• AeroVironment Inc.

• Quantum-Systems GmbH

• Edge Autonomy Inc.

• Wingtra AG

• Delair SAS

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market?

Leading corporations in the electric-driven fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles sector are putting their efforts into creating unique and innovative products, one of them being vertical takeoff and landing drones. These drones are a type of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capable of taking off, hovering, and landing vertically, completely eliminating the need for a runway. As an example, in September 2024, the China-based aviation and aerospace component manufacturer, T-DRONES, introduced the VA17, an entirely electric tiltrotor VTOL drone crafted for quick deployment and sustained flight endurance of up to 120 minutes. This drone merges vertical takeoff and landing features with effective fixed-wing flight, thus rendering runways obsolete and positioning it as the ideal solution for operations in limited or isolated areas. Thanks to its construction materials, lightweight carbon fiber, and EPP foam, it assures great stability and durability even in harsh environmental situations. The drone is also equipped with a sophisticated power management system, a double redundant power supply for heightened safety, and has a payload capacity of up to 900 grams.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market Report?

The electric-driven fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Medium Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Large Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)

2) By Technology: Fixed-Wing Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Hybrid Electric Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Fully Autonomous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Remotely Piloted Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By Range: Beyond Line Of Sight, Visual Line Of Sight, Extended Visual Line Of Sight

4) By Application: Military, Government, Commercial

5) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Military And Defense, Logistics And Transportation, Construction, Energy And Utilities, Environmental Monitoring

Subsegments:

1) By Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Micro Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Nano Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

2) By Medium Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Close-Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Medium-Range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

3) By Large Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): Strategic Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, High-Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

View the full electric-driven fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-driven-fixed-wing-unmanned-aerial-vehicles-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for electric-driven fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the coming period. The report encompasses numerous regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Electric-Driven Fixed Wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Fixed Wing Vtol Uav Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fixed-wing-vtol-uav-global-market-report

More Electric Aircraft Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/more-electric-aircraft-global-market-report

Unmanned Commercial Aerial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unmanned-commercial-aerial-vehicle-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.