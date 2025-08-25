More students training in areas of greatest need

Release date: 25/08/25

More South Australians are flocking to study Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses aligned to South Australia’s priority areas – with the largest number of enrolments in government-funded VET programs in a decade.

The National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) today released the Government-funded VET data for the 2024 calendar year, which shows that almost two-thirds of all program enrolments (63.4 per cent, or 49,600) were for courses aligned to health and care, building and infrastructure, defence and manufacturing, clean energy, education, and technology and AI.

This is a significant increase compared to 59.1 per cent or 44,165 in 2022; and 61.8 per cent, or 47,865 in 2023.

In total, there were 78,175 program enrolments in government-funded VET courses in 2024, almost 1 per cent higher than 2023. The number of students studying government-funded VET was 7.7 per cent higher in 2024 compared with than 2019.

The government’s success in rebuilding TAFE SA has continued, with a second year of growth following declines over the previous decade. The data shows that in 2024, compared to 2023:

Overall student numbers increased by 2.4 per cent (up by 825)

Subject enrolments increased by 3.7 per cent (up by 8,370)

In 2024, TAFE SA’s program enrolments grew by 5.1 (up by 1,890) compared to 2023, placing it second among TAFEs across the different states and territories, behind only to WA.

The latest report also shows that targeting government investment has resulted in changes in activity in lower priority areas. For example, Certificate III in Retail enrolments declined by 60.1 per cent since 2022, after increasing 101 per cent between 2019 and 2022; and Certificate III in Business enrolments declined by 56.6 per cent since 2022 after increasing 171.1 per cent between 2019 and 2022.

In comparison, from 2023 to 2024:

Community services qualifications increased by 6.1 per cent to 17,615 enrolments.

Electrotechnology qualifications increased by 4.7 per cent to 6,075 enrolments.

Construction, plumbing and services integrated framework increased by 7.6 per cent to 7,045 enrolments.

Metal and engineering increased by 13.2 per cent to 2585 enrolments.

Other highlights from the report include increases in the number of students:

Attending secondary school: by 10.4 per cent, from 8,055 in 2023 to 8,895

Aged 24 years and under: by 4.1 per cent, from 29,655 in 2023 to 30,885

Reporting a disability: by 3.2 per cent, from 6,010 in 2023 to 6,200

Identifying as Aboriginal: by 2.4 per cent, from 3,520 in 2023 to 3,605

From regional areas: by 1.5 per cent, from 16,365 in 2023 to 16,605.

Of the 19,775 qualification completions in 2024, 13,005 were in courses aligned to South Australian Government priority areas, an increase of 9.2 per cent compared to 2023, and a 10.8 per cent increase from 2022.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

With almost two thirds of students in 2024 choosing courses that are a priority for the state, our focus on driving enrolments in areas including building and construction, defence, early childhood education and renewable energy is paying off.

South Australia’s economy is growing, and we want South Australians to experience the benefits through secure, well-paid jobs – that’s why we’re training students in the areas that matter most.

It’s also great to see TAFE SA increasing student numbers year on year for the second year in a row – opening doors to training for South Australians who need it most. These increases align with the Fee-Free TAFE initiative that started in early 2023, and our commitment to public TAFE through more funding to grow enrolments.