Growing at 18.6% CAGR | Cyber Security in BFSI Market Reach USD 214.5 Billion by 2031 Globally

This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global cyber security in BFSI market was valued at USD 39.9 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 214.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 197 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4382 Driving FactorsIncrease in adoption of digitalization in the BFSI sector, rise in the IoT & BYOD trends, surge in physical & virtual threats in the BFSI sector, and an increase in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms to drive the growth of the global cyber security in BFSI market. However, high cost and other issues associated with the execution of technical security measures hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the rise in need for monitoring security and management services for enhancing banking operations and surging need for effectively managing larger risk in banks will present new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe cyber security in BFSI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment model, enterprise size, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. By solution, it is further fragmented into identity & access management, infrastructure security, governance risk & compliance, unified vulnerability management service component, data security & privacy service component, and others. By deployment model, the market is categorized into on-premises and cloud. By enterprise size, the market is classified into large enterprise and SMEs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players profiled in the cyber security in BFSI market analysis are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BAE Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye Inc., Broadcom Inc., and MacAfee Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cyber security in BFSI industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4382 Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global cyber security in BFSI market. This is due to the rise in awareness regarding data security among banks, insurance firms, and financial institutions, and rise in number of cyberattacks. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of new technologies such as AI & blockchain and robotics process in this region. The report also analyzes the Europe and LAMEA markets.Based on component, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global cyber security in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in need for security and management services to enhance banking operations. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in the demand for data breach detection service to detect the cloud data breach in the BFSI sector.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest share of more than half of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, owing to the increased need for securing critical data in on-premise data centers from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased use of mobile devices and the surge in the demand for scalable and agile solutions to monitor and give data access to cloud users.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in the adoption of cyber security solutions by large enterprise for mitigating the risk of cyberattacks. 