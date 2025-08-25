Dry Mix Mortar Market to Grow at 6.2% CAGR from 2025-2029

Dry Mix Mortar Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Dry Mix Mortar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Dry Mix Mortar Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the dry mix mortar market has expanded significantly. Its size is predicted to increase from $37.77 billion in 2024 to $40.24 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth experienced in the past is believed to be due to the surge in construction activities in emerging economies, the rising preference for pre-mixed products, the growing demand for effective construction techniques, increased investments in real estate, and the rising acceptance of contemporary construction methods.

It is anticipated that the dry mix mortar market will experience robust growth in the coming years, increasing to $51.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth during the forecast period is likely due to the escalating demand for high-quality building materials, the rising trend of smart cities and urban housing developments, the shift towards energy-saving buildings, the trend for mechanized application processes, and an enhanced focus on quick and high-quality construction. Key trends projected for the forecast period comprise the development of lightweight mortar solutions, development of high-adherence mortars suitable for tiles and stones, the merging with digital supply chain systems, the incorporation of robotic spraying tools, and advancements in water-resistant technologies.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dry Mix Mortar Market?

The surge in construction operations is predicted to bolster the expansion of the dry mix mortar market. These operations pertain to activities associated with erecting, altering, or fixing structures such as buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructural components. This surge is chiefly attributed to the accelerated pace of urbanization, eliciting increased requirements for residential, commercial, and growth in infrastructure. Dry mix mortar plays a pivotal role in construction by offering ready-to-use, superior quality material that facilitates quicker application, heightened quality, and on-site labor reduction. For instance, data from the Australia Bureau of Statistics, a governmental body in Australia, highlighted an increase in the number of homes under construction from 240,065 units in 2022 to 240,813 units in 2023. Consequently, the escalating construction operations are fueling the growth of the dry mix mortar market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dry Mix Mortar Market?

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Weber Saint-Gobain S.A

• Holcim Ltd.

• Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• Knauf Gips KG

• UltraTech Cement Ltd.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• MAPEI S.p.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Dry Mix Mortar Market?

Leading businesses in the dry mix mortar market are prioritizing the creation of cutting-edge products, like ready-to-use mixed sand-cement substances, to improve construction pace and diminish labor at site. These ready-to-use mixed sand-cement substances are pre-packaged dry mix mortars that contain a consistent mixture of sand, cement, and additional components. They are designed for immediate utilization at construction locations without the need for onsite blending. For example, in March 2023, an India-based cement company named Malabar Cements Limited introduced a dry mix product engineered for plastering operations. This pre-blended concoction of sand, cement and unique additives is created to provide superior surface bonding, high durability, excellent water retention, and wide-ranging coverage. The ready-to-use design of the product ensures cost-efficiency, easy use, and quicker implementation compared to conventional plastering techniques. The product is created by machine-drying sand and merging it with cement in accurate quantities. This ensures reliable quality, increased coverage, swift application, and limited material waste.

How Is The Dry Mix Mortar Market Segmented?

The dry mix mortar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Cement Grouts, Bonding Mortar, Thin Joint Mortars, Floor Screeds, Gypsum Plaster, Other Products

2) By Admixtures: Methyl Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (MHEC), Methyl hydroxypropyl Cellulose (MHPC), Methyl Cellulose, Re-Dispersible Polymer Powder, Other Admixtures

3) By Application: Plaster, Tile Adhesive, Render, Grout, Waterproofing Slurry, Insulation And Finishing Systems, Concrete Protection And Renovation, Offshore Anchoring Grouts, Other Applications

4) By End Use Industry: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Industrial Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Cement Grouts: Tile Grouts, Repair Grouts, Precision Grouts, Waterproof Grouts

2) By Bonding Mortar: Masonry Adhesive, Plaster Bonding Agent, Tile Adhesive Mortar

3) By Thin Joint Mortars: Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Block Mortar, Lightweight Block Mortar, High-Strength Thin Bed Mortar

4) By Floor Screeds: Self-Leveling Screed, Traditional Screed, Fast-Drying Screed

5) By Gypsum Plaster: Machine-Applied Plaster, Hand-Applied Plaster, Skim Coat Plaster

6) By Other Products: Waterproofing Mortars, Repair Mortars, Decorative Plasters, Thermal Insulation Mortars

View the full dry mix mortar market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-mix-mortar-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dry Mix Mortar Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the dry mix mortar global market and is predicted to grow further by 2025. The report on the dry mix mortar market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

