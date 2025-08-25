Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “The Commencing Day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election”

MACAU, August 25 - To commemorate the commencing day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Praça do Tap Seac from 9:45 to 12:45 on 30th August 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for “The Commencing Day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election”. In case of adverse weather conditions, the Temporary Post Counter will be relocated to Tap Seac Multisport Pavillion.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!