Submit Release
News Search

There were 370 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 416,904 in the last 365 days.

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “The Commencing Day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election”

MACAU, August 25 - To commemorate the commencing day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at Praça do Tap Seac from 9:45 to 12:45 on 30th August 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for The Commencing Day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election”. In case of adverse weather conditions, the Temporary Post Counter will be relocated to Tap Seac Multisport Pavillion.

Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public and various philatelic products will also be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “The Commencing Day of the Electoral Campaign for the 2025 Legislative Assembly Election”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more