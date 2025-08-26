Hundredths Unveils Lithium-Free Solid-State Supercapacitor (LFSSC) “2075” at IFA 2025 in Berlin

LFSSC

Aiming to Build Global Partnerships in Europe and North America for the Next Generation of Safe, Sustainable Energy Storage Lasting Half A Century

CHIYODA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo-based Hundredths Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; R&D Center: Shiojiri, Nagano; CEO: Keita Hasebe) will unveil its prototype Lithium-Free Solid-State Supercapacitor (LFSSC), model “2075” at IFA 2025 (Berlin, Sept. 5–9, 2025), one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, often dubbed the “European CES.” The company will exhibit at the SusHi Tech Tokyo booth as a Tokyo Bay eSG Partner.

Designed with a vision of a 50-year product lifespan, the LFSSC is engineered to be the world’s most sustainable, human- and nature-friendly battery, addressing urgent concerns around lithium-ion safety, recyclability, and disposal.

Breakthrough Performance

Hundredths’ LFSSC technology offers a unique combination of safety, durability, and efficiency:

- No explosion risk

- 20,000+ charge/discharge cycles

- Operating range: -40°C to +70°C

- Ultra-fast charge/discharge

- Energy density comparable to or greater than lithium-ion batteries

This positions the LFSSC as one of the highest-performing storage solutions globally, surpassing current market standards.

Broad Applications Across Industries

Leveraging its unique characteristics, Hundredths envisions LFSSC powering:

- Electric mobility – from micro-mobility to EVs and eVTOL aircraft

- Humanoid robotics – requiring high safety and temperature tolerance

- AI-powered mobile devices – enabling longer lifespans and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ecosystems

- Smart cities & off-grid infrastructure – through V2X integration for sustainable urban energy networks

A Mission Rooted in Sustainability

CEO Keita Hasebe, who began his career at a major Japanese automaker, has long raised concerns about product end-of-life and environmental impact (SDGs Goal 12: Responsible Consumption & Production). By combining long cycle life with recyclability, LFSSC technology is poised to accelerate global carbon neutrality goals through synergistic adoption with renewable energy.

Call for Global Partnerships & Investors

Hundredths is now seeking:

- Development and commercialization partners in Europe and North America

- Strategic investors aligned with advancing next-generation, sustainable energy solutions and new mobilities.

Together, we aim to establish LFSSC as the new global standard in energy storage.

- Contact: info[at]hundredths.love (please replace “[at]” with “@”)

- Website: https://hundredths.love/

Event Details: IFA 2025

- Dates: September 5–9, 2025

- Venue: Messe Berlin, Germany

- Organizer: Messe Berlin GmbH

- Overview: IFA is one of the world’s longest-running and largest tech events, featuring cutting-edge innovations in AI, IoT, mobility, digital health, and smart cities. Often called the “European CES,” it provides unmatched opportunities for global networking and collaboration.

- Official Website: https://www.ifa-berlin.com

