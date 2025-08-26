Macy’s Exclusive Royal Equestrian Jumpsuit Redefines Activewear and Gives Back to Horses in Need

The Cleopatra Riding Jumpsuit by Royal Equestrian, crafted in black and white with knee and full-seat options, features sculpted compression paneling and signature crown-printed silicone grip. A Macy’s exclusive designed for elegance, performance, and purpose.

Royal Equestrian does it again with a bold innovation for Macy’s - the limited-edition riding jumpsuit blending fashion, function, and purpose.

For centuries, horses have carried us in war, sport, and life. Now it's time we carry them. Cleopatra jumpsuit is more than fashion, it’s our tribute to the animals that shaped our world.” — Royal Equestrian Design Team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Equestrian has done it again, redefining luxury equestrian fashion with a bold innovation designed exclusively for Macy’s. Introducing the Limited-Edition Cleopatra Riding Jumpsuit - an equestrian inspired masterpiece that merges high-performance sportswear, cutting-edge design, and a heartfelt mission.Inspired by the precision and power of equestrian sport, the jumpsuit was created for all sport lovers - from yoga and pilates to gym workouts and performance training. Made from 26 sculpted stretch panels with real compression and body support, it adapts to every movement like a second skin. Strategic perforated mesh zones under the arms and across the back deliver targeted ventilation, keeping the body cool and comfortable even during the most intense training sessions.This isn’t just a fashion innovation - it’s a statement piece with a soul.Available in two timeless shades - classic black and crisp white - the jumpsuit is minimal in look, maximal in function. Elegant tailoring, breathable fabric, and a no-compromise fit allow athletes, riders, and trendsetters to experience luxury performance wear that’s as stylish as it is purposeful.The Cleopatra Riding Jumpsuit is a hero piece within the brand’s acclaimed Regalia Di Roma Collection a capsule that embodies classical elegance and strength. The full collection includes matching saddle pads, riding leggings, brushing boots, bell boots, and performance riding shirts, all crafted with the same commitment to form, function, and regal design.But perhaps the most powerful aspect of this launch is its mission.100% of profits from the sales of the Royal Equestrian x Macy’s jumpsuit will go toward charities helping horses in need - from aftercare for retired racehorses to shelters supporting abandoned and neglected horses.“For centuries, horses have carried us — in war, sport, and life. Now it’s time we carry them,” said the Royal Equestrian design team. “This piece is a gift back to the animals that shaped our world.”Royal Equestrian is actively inviting non-profits and rescue organizations to reach out for support. The brand is particularly focused on organizations that offer:Long-term rehabilitation for former competition or racing horsesEmergency shelter and medical treatment for abandoned or neglected horsesTherapy programs that use equine companionship to support human wellnessThis limited-edition release is also a first in equestrian fashion history - never before has a riding jumpsuit with this level of body-sculpting compression, technical tailoring, and philanthropic purpose been brought to the global stage through a major retailer like Macy’s.The brand’s core mantra, "Execute with Excellence," shines through in every stitch of this garment. From the streamlined silhouette to the ethical mission, this is fashion with a higher purpose.Availability:The Royal Equestrian x Macy’s Limited-Edition Riding Jumpsuit is available now at select Macy’s stores and online at www.royalequestrian.net Quantities are strictly limited.About Royal Equestrian:Royal Equestrian is a luxury equestrian fashion house known for its elevated designs, sustainable craftsmanship, and bold innovations that blend heritage with modern sport. With collections inspired by European elegance, elite performance, and purpose-driven design, the brand continues to set new standards in equestrian fashion and wellness.Emerging as a bold challenger in the equine industry, Royal Equestrian is redefining tradition with a deep commitment to equine well-being, fashion innovation, and performance wear. It’s a revolution crafted by visionaries, aiming to elevate the equestrian experience for both horse and rider.With logistics hubs in both the United States and Europe, Royal Equestrian offers worldwide delivery in just 3–5 business days, providing fast, reliable service across the U.S., UK, EU, and beyond.From award-winning saddle pads , elevated base layers, and technical show apparel to groundbreaking one-piece garments, Royal Equestrian is the brand of choice for athletes, stylists, and modern equestrians who believe in riding and living with purpose.Press Contact:Juliette | Royal Equestriancontact@royalequestrian.net+1 (800) 307-4023

