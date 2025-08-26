The Nook Opens in Castle Rock: A First-of-Its-Kind Co-Working & Play Space

The Nook; a first of its kind co-working space where moms and kids thrive

A first-of-its-kind co-working and play space opens in Castle Rock Washington, giving moms a place to work and meet friends while the kids play

CASTLE ROCK, WA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Say goodbye to lonely kitchen tables and hello to community. Parents in Castle Rock and beyond finally have a place to work, connect, and still be there for all the giggles. The Nook, the first co-working and play space of its kind in Cowlitz County, opens its doors on Friday, September 5th, 2025, offering parents a smarter way to juggle it all — without juggling alone.

Forget stiff office vibes. The Nook blends productivity with play:

Playroom for kids up to age 7 — a safe, fun space where children can play, meet new friends, and grow alongside each other while parents remain nearby.

Cozy lounge for connection — perfect for catching up with friends or enjoying a much-needed break.

Workspace with desktop computers — for parents to focus, plan homeschool lessons, or meet with clients.

Snack-smart and flexible — outside food welcome plus vending machines stocked with drinks, snacks, and pre-packaged food.

Community over isolation — designed for homeschooling families and work-from-home moms tired of doing it all alone at the kitchen counter.

“Our mission is simple,” said founder Jakki Millo. “Moms are powerful multitaskers, but working from home or homeschooling can get isolating. The Nook is a place where Moms can focus, connect, or recharge — while kids play, learn, and make friends at the same time.”

Hours & Pricing

Open Monday–Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Private/Event Space Rental: Exclusive use available after 6:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on Saturdays. Details at www.thenookcr.com

Pricing:

Daily Admission: $12.95 for one adult and one child; $8 for each additional child.

Monthly Unlimited: $50 for one adult and one child; $40 per additional child.

About The Nook

The Nook is Cowlitz County’s first family-friendly co-working and play space, built on the belief that moms are powerful multitaskers who deserve support. It gives parents the chance to work, connect, and recharge — without missing the joy of being there for their children’s everyday moments, while kids get the chance to play, explore, and build friendships.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.