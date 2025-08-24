Stunning new all-access trail opens along Adelaide’s dramatic coastline

The Malinauskas Labor Government has delivered a new accessible pathway along Adelaide’s southern beaches, with the Witton Bluff Base Trail now fully completed and open to the public.

Offering breathtaking views of the dramatic coastline between Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga, the 1.1-kilometre trail is a key component of the State Government’s Coast Park vision – a world-class network of pathways that stretches along 70kms of metropolitan shoreline.

Today marks the official opening of the now-completed second and final stage of the $9.3 million Witton Bluff Base Trail, with the community now able to enjoy a brand new shared-use, asphalt pathway with newly installed fencing and solar lighting. This section links Christies Beach to the boardwalk, which was completed and opened late last year as part of the first stage of trail works.

Jointly funded by the State Malinauskas Government, Federal Albanese Government, and City of Onkaparinga, the trail provides access for people of all abilities, encourages the community to stay healthy and active along the picturesque southern Adelaide coast, and offers a new drawcard for visitors both domestic and international – providing a new opportunity for the local economy.

The bluff’s ageing seawall has also been reshaped, reinforced and raised, through the installation of more than 20,000 tonnes of rocks and the inclusion of a new crest that will help reduce erosion caused by waves and overtopping seawater. This crucial upgrade will help ensure that the stunning cliffs and valued coastal infrastructure are protected from the threat of storm surges and rising sea levels for years to come.

In recognition of the Onkaparinga coast’s cultural significance to the Kaurna people and the Tjilbruke dreaming track, First Nations artworks – created by senior Kaurna man, cultural authority, and Tjilbruke story holder Karl Winda Telfer – will be installed along the new trail in the form of two Tjilbruke Dreaming Track Message Sticks.

These works are cultural markers which embody the dreaming and cultural authority of the Tjilbruke songline over land, sea and sky Country. The creation and installation of these artworks have been made possible through $250,000 in State Government funding, championed by local Members Chris Picton and Katrine Hildyard.

The Witton Bluff Base Trail is the result of a three-way funding partnership between State, Federal, and Local Governments:

The Malinauskas Government contributed $3.47 million from the Department for Housing and Urban Development, $600,000 from the Coast Protection Board, and $250,000 as part of an election commitment to support and install public artwork along the trail;

The Federal Albanese Government contributed $1.2 million from the Disaster Ready Fund for the seawall upgrades;

The City of Onkaparinga contributed $3.8 million.



Onkaparinga’s 31km coastline forms nearly half of the Coast Park vision, with the State Government working closely with the council for more than two decades to make this vision a reality. To date, 18.9km of the council’s section of Coast Park has been completed.

The trail’s official opening was complemented by the reopening of the much-loved Port Noarlunga jetty earlier this week, which was closed for repairs in May due to storm damage.

Visit tinyurl.com/WittonBluff for photos of the newly opened pathway, renders of the Tjilbruke message sticks and footage of the boardwalk, courtesy of the City of Onkaparinga.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

It is incredibly exciting to now have the Witton Bluff Base Trail complete, connecting our wonderful Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga communities.

This has been a desire for decades and I want to thank all the community who joined us together in calling for this upgrade. This is a testament to what we have been able to achieve together.

The path is a three-metre wide accessible shared-use path that locals and visitors alike will be able to enjoy our coastline on and promotes physical activity and local businesses.

All three levels of Government have worked together on this project, and I want to thank my colleagues Katrine Hilldyard, Amanda Rishworth and Mayor Moira Were.

Attributable to Katrine Hildyard

The mid coast is spectacular and so loved by locals and visitors alike.

Having the Witton Bluff Base Trail completed connects beautiful Port Noarlunga and Christies beaches and our close community in the south, brings more people to our stunning area’s local businesses and makes our Coast Park vision a reality.

The path’s completion along our magnificent coast exemplifies strong vision and collaboration and is the culmination of years of advocacy by our community, really strongly supported by myself, Chris Picton and Amanda Rishworth.

I thank every community member who came to community meetings, signed petitions and tirelessly spoke up for this accessible way for everyone to enjoy our stunning coast. I thank Kaurna leaders for their guidance and wisdom and the artists who teach us and share stories through their creativity along the path.

Attributable to Amanda Rishworth

I’m so proud our Albanese Labor Government has worked with the Malinauskas State Labor Government to see this project completed.

Our Federal Government investment of $1.2 million will ensure the sea wall on the northern side of Witton Bluff, next to the Esplanade south of Beach Road in Christies Beach stands the test of time.

As the local federal member, I’ve been fighting alongside local residents, businesses and the broader community, collecting over a thousand signatures on petitions and community meetings to make sure the Witton Bluff coastal trail linking Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga, is built.

Linking the south’s stunning coastline with a walking and cycling trail will attract more people to southern Adelaide bringing tourism and investment to Christies Beach and Port Noarlunga.

Attributable to City of Onkaparinga CEO, Phu Nguyen

Building a trail like this in a complex and dynamic coastal environment isn’t easy, so today’s celebration is testament to the power of a strong community voice, collaboration and leadership – of what we can achieve when we all work together.

This project provides a stunning and accessible new place for the community to stay active and healthy. It boosts a thriving local economy and tourism by linking and supporting businesses in two of our city’s premier coastal destinations, and it helps future-proof the coastline and its assets from the impacts of climate change.

Attributable to Christies Beach business owner Alex Fores, The Macaron Bar

We are so excited for the new trail to open.

It’s the perfect addition to showcase everything our vibrant Christies Beach community has to offer and will encourage more people to explore and enjoy the local area.