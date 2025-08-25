The Coast is Calling South Australians with new travel vouchers

Coastal tourism regions impacted by the algal bloom will benefit from a new travel voucher program calling on South Australians to travel this Spring.

The ‘Coast is Calling’ travel voucher program, delivered by the South Australian Tourism Commission, will see 20,000 vouchers for accommodation and experiences valued up to $500 released, with the ballot opening ahead of the next school holidays.

Eligible tourism businesses across South Australia’s coastal regions impacted by the algal bloom are invited to participate through an Expressions of Interest, which opens on Tuesday 26 August.

The voucher travel period will begin from 24 September allowing families to take advantage of the incentive over the spring school holidays and travel to South Australia’s coastal towns.

The travel period spans more than two months, supporting flexibility for successful voucher holders.

The Coast is Calling travel vouchers key dates:

Tourism operator Expressions of Interest: Tuesday 26 August – Friday 29 August 2025

Public ballot entry: Friday 19 September – Monday 22 September 2025

Ballot drawn: Tuesday 23 September 2025

Travel Period: Wednesday 24 September – Sunday 30 November 2025

South Australians aged 18 and over can enter the ballot for vouchers to the value of $100, $200, and $500, generating bookings for experience and accommodation operators in areas which have been impacted by the algal bloom.

Vouchers available:

$100 experience vouchers

$100 accommodation vouchers (1-night minimum stay)

$200 accommodation vouchers (2-night minimum stay)

$500 accommodation vouchers (5-night minimum stay)

The naturally occurring algal bloom is affecting some coastal areas in South Australia, which has had a serious impact on marine life and the industries that rely on it — especially fishing, aquaculture and tourism.

The ‘Coast is Calling’ travel voucher program is part of the $28 million algal bloom support package funded by the South Australian and Australian governments going towards research, clean-up efforts, community support, industry help, and public information.

More voucher program information for operators is available at tourism.sa.gov.au.

For full terms and conditions, go to www.southaustralia.com/voucher. Licence No: T25/1530.

For further information on the algal bloom, go to algalbloom.sa.gov.au

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

It’s time to do what South Australians do best, help those doing it tough – and what better way to do it than enjoying the incredible experiences and stays in our State’s magnificent coastal communities.

We want to make sure these vouchers are targeted to the regions that have been hit hardest by the algal bloom – spanning from the southern tip of the Eyre Peninsula, down to Kingston SE – as well as Kangaroo Island.

The message is clear, it is safe to get out and enjoy the world-class experiences, produce, landscapes, and accommodation that we are so lucky as South Australians to have on our doorstep.

Attributable to Zoe Bettison

Past voucher initiatives have delivered meaningful results for tourism regions impacted by devastating natural events, such as the Murray River floods, and now the algal bloom.

Parts of our tourism industry have already been hit hard by the algal bloom, and the traditionally busier part of the year is still yet to occur.

That is why these vouchers have been strategically timed to capture the upcoming school holidays and October long weekend, so lucky voucher winners can make the most of their breaks while generating important dollars for communities that are hurting right now.

Importantly, for every dollar spent by the State Government on these travel vouchers, a further five dollars is spent within local communities – this benefits hospitality, retail and other local businesses doing it tough.

Attributable to Federal Tourism Minister Senator Don Farrell

South Australia’s tourism operators are the backbone of so many communities, and they’ve faced a tough time with the algal bloom. This voucher program will help get more visitors booking tours, staying in local accommodation and supporting the small businesses that make SA so special.

Tourism isn’t just about holidays – it’s about jobs, livelihoods, and is the heartbeat of regional towns. With this program, we’re backing local operators so they can keep doing what they do best – welcoming visitors and sharing the best of South Australia.

Attributable to South Australian Tourism Commission CEO Emma Terry

I encourage all tourism businesses impact by the algal bloom to be part of the voucher program by submitting an expression of interest in the coming week.

The voucher program will work in tandem with our marketing activity promoting our beautiful coastal experiences and accommodation destination to locals, reminding them of what they have on offer in their own backyard.