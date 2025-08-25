Secretary Noem announces an additional $28 million to support North Carolina recovery

WASHINGTON – Secretary Kristi Noem announced today an additional $28 million in funding as FEMA continues to support the state of North Carolina as it leads community cleanup and restores infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Helene and other disasters.

This brings the total in August alone to more than $124 million in recovery funding, as Noem announced $96 million earlier this week.

This funding helps cover items like road repairs, critical infrastructure restoration, debris removal and other emergency actions taken to protect life and property following the storm.

FEMA is reimbursing these costs through its Public Assistance program which provides funds for state and local governments response and recovery work. To date, more than $655 million has been provided to the state for road repair, debris removal, critical infrastructure repair and more. Since January 20, 2025, more than $350 million in Public Assistance reimbursements has been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina.

