Lightness Consulting UK Launches to Help Startups and Brands ‘Build Light and Scale Fast’

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lightness Consulting UK, a new consulting partnership founded by James Chadwick and Colin Kennedy, has launched to help startups and established brands accelerate growth through brand strategy, AI-enhanced content, and proven growth tactics.

Drawing on experience across venture-backed scale-ups and global agencies, Lightness Consulting UK will offer advisory and hands-on support across brand architecture, go-to-market, messaging and performance storytelling — with a simple promise: build light, scale fast.

“We’re bringing a brand-first growth model that cuts through complexity and gets teams moving — faster,” said James Chadwick, co-founder of Lightness Consulting UK.

“This partnership is about clarity and commercial outcomes,” added Colin Kennedy. “We help leaders focus on what truly differentiates their brand, then turn that into stories and experiences that actually move the needle.”

Lightness will work with early-stage companies preparing to scale and with established brands seeking to regain relevance and achieve efficient growth.

James Chadwick — Co-founder

•⁠ ⁠Tech investor, author and startup builder; co-founded and scaled Pencil, used by over 35,000 teams and among OpenAI’s early Gen-AI SaaS partners

•⁠ ⁠Early growth advisor at Otter.ai, helping the business scale to $100m ARR

•⁠ ⁠Previous roles include seven years leading international marketing and revenue teams at Facebook/Meta; former CEO of GroupM Singapore; earlier helped take Asiacontent.com to a Nasdaq listing.

Colin Kennedy — Co-founder

•⁠ ⁠Creative leader who began as a magazine editor and helped build EMPIRE into a global multi-platform brand; subsequently launched dozens of digital content brands.

•⁠ ⁠Spent seven years as Chief Creative Officer and CEO at BBDO, building award-winning content and creative systems for brands including Ferrari and Google.

