Beyond the Party: My Marbella Hen Party Redefines Hen Weekends with Wellness, Luxury & Soul
“Fun That Feeds the Soul” — introducing soulful hen experiences in Marbella, from luxury boat parties to cacao ceremonies, sound healing and restorative yoga.
“Modern hen groups want more than a checklist of bars,” said Carlos, founder of My Marbella Hen Party. “They want a weekend that expands them—where the bride feels truly celebrated and the whole group leaves more connected. That’s why our motto is Fun That Feeds the Soul.”
The Signature: The Marbella Boat Party
At the centre of the brand’s offering is the private Marbella boat party—a glamorous yet intimate charter designed for bridal groups who want freedom at sea without the chaos of shared “booze cruises.” Departing from Puerto Banús or Benalmádena (with Estepona and Málaga coming soon), guests sail the coast with a professional skipper, quality sound system and space for up to 12 people. On lucky days, dolphin sightings add a pinch of magic.
Groups can bring their own food and drinks or add curated extras: a cheeky butler to keep the cava flowing (and sunscreen topped up), a photographer, or playful water inflatables. Timing is flexible—golden-hour cruises for cinematic selfies, or later slots for a private, club-style vibe on the water. “A Marbella boat party should feel expansive and stress-free,” added Carlos. “We handle logistics and safety so the bride tribe can simply enjoy.”
New Wellness Line: Cacao, Sound & Restorative Yoga
The company’s wellness line introduces Ceremonial Cacao—a heart-opening ritual that fosters intention and connection for the weekend. Guided moments help the group honour the bride while activating themes linked to the sacral (second) chakra: creativity, pleasure and emotional flow.
For balance and recovery, Sound Healing uses soothing frequencies (crystal bowls, gentle percussion) to melt stress after a big night, while Restorative Yoga brings breath, gentle movement and laughter back into the body. These sessions fit naturally into a hen itinerary: cacao to open the weekend with meaning, yoga the morning after a party, and sound healing as a restorative close before flights.
Service Spotlight: La Fiesta — The All-Inclusive Villa Day
For groups who want it all in one seamless flow, La Fiesta is the brand’s most requested package: tapas catering, three crafted cocktails per guest, cheeky butlers, a private DJ and an optional lap-dance finale—all in the privacy of a villa. The experience is designed like a perfect DJ set: cava and small plates, ice-breaking games, cocktails and rising music, then a bold, unforgettable close.
The result is a party many guests describe as the peak moment of the trip—more personal than a crowded club and easier than coordinating multiple suppliers. As Carlos puts it: “Stay in, go all out.”
Brand Philosophy: Why It’s Different
While many providers compete on volume or price, My Marbella Hen Party focuses on quality, ease and meaning. Food is thoughtfully prepared, drinks are balanced and fresh, entertainment is interactive and kind, and planning feels concierge-level. The bride is the queen—but everyone expands: more laughter, more connection, more soul. The brand’s promise is simple: unforgettable fun that lands deeper—Fun That Feeds the Soul.
Expansion & Availability
My Marbella Hen Party currently operates across Marbella and Benalmádena, with Estepona and Málaga scheduled next as the partner fleet grows—from intimate speedboats to premium yachts with space for DJs, catering and butlers on board. Availability is intentionally limited to keep the experience boutique and curated, and prime dates (April–September) sell out quickly. Groups are already reserving for 2025 and 2026.
“At My Marbella Hen Party, we believe a hen do is more than just a night out. It’s a chance to expand, to connect, and to celebrate the bride in a way that everyone remembers. That’s why we say: Fun That Feeds the Soul.” — Carlos, Founder
About My Marbella Hen Party
My Marbella Hen Party designs premium hen-do experiences across the Costa del Sol. Core services include private Marbella boat parties, cheeky butlers, cocktail masterclasses, private chefs/BBQs and DJ & live sax—now complemented by Ceremonial Cacao, Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga. Guided by the motto “Fun That Feeds the Soul,” the company creates weekends that are expansive, nourishing and unifying—from Puerto Banús to Benalmádena, and soon Estepona and Málaga.
Carol
My Marbella Hen Party
+34 951 68 55 31
email us here
