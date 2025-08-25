Beyond the Party: My Marbella Hen Party Redefines Hen Weekends with Wellness, Luxury & Soul

Bride squad enjoying a luxury villa pool party in Marbella My Marbella Hen Party logo Bride squad enjoying a Marbella boat party with champagne, sunshine and sea breeze.

“Fun That Feeds the Soul” — introducing soulful hen experiences in Marbella, from luxury boat parties to cacao ceremonies, sound healing and restorative yoga.

At My Marbella Hen Party, a hen do is more than a party — it’s Fun That Feeds the Soul.” — Carlos

MARBELLA, MáLAGA, SPAIN, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Marbella Hen Party, a boutique experiences company on the Costa del Sol, unveils a refreshed portfolio that blends high-end celebration with soulful connection. Best known for its private Marbella boat party charters, cheeky butlers, cocktail experiences and all-inclusive villa days, the brand now introduces Ceremonial Cacao, Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga—positioning itself as a category leader for hen weekends that feel expansive, nourishing and unifying.“Modern hen groups want more than a checklist of bars,” said Carlos, founder of My Marbella Hen Party. “They want a weekend that expands them—where the bride feels truly celebrated and the whole group leaves more connected. That’s why our motto is Fun That Feeds the Soul.”The Signature: The Marbella Boat PartyAt the centre of the brand’s offering is the private Marbella boat party—a glamorous yet intimate charter designed for bridal groups who want freedom at sea without the chaos of shared “booze cruises.” Departing from Puerto Banús or Benalmádena (with Estepona and Málaga coming soon), guests sail the coast with a professional skipper, quality sound system and space for up to 12 people. On lucky days, dolphin sightings add a pinch of magic.Groups can bring their own food and drinks or add curated extras: a cheeky butler to keep the cava flowing (and sunscreen topped up), a photographer, or playful water inflatables. Timing is flexible—golden-hour cruises for cinematic selfies, or later slots for a private, club-style vibe on the water. “A Marbella boat party should feel expansive and stress-free,” added Carlos. “We handle logistics and safety so the bride tribe can simply enjoy.”The company’s wellness line introduces Ceremonial Cacao—a heart-opening ritual that fosters intention and connection for the weekend. Guided moments help the group honour the bride while activating themes linked to the sacral (second) chakra: creativity, pleasure and emotional flow.For balance and recovery, Sound Healing uses soothing frequencies (crystal bowls, gentle percussion) to melt stress after a big night, while Restorative Yoga brings breath, gentle movement and laughter back into the body. These sessions fit naturally into a hen itinerary: cacao to open the weekend with meaning, yoga the morning after a party, and sound healing as a restorative close before flights.Service Spotlight: La Fiesta — The All-Inclusive Villa DayFor groups who want it all in one seamless flow, La Fiesta is the brand’s most requested package: tapas catering, three crafted cocktails per guest, cheeky butlers, a private DJ and an optional lap-dance finale—all in the privacy of a villa. The experience is designed like a perfect DJ set: cava and small plates, ice-breaking games, cocktails and rising music, then a bold, unforgettable close.The result is a party many guests describe as the peak moment of the trip—more personal than a crowded club and easier than coordinating multiple suppliers. As Carlos puts it: “Stay in, go all out.”Brand Philosophy: Why It’s DifferentWhile many providers compete on volume or price, My Marbella Hen Party focuses on quality, ease and meaning. Food is thoughtfully prepared, drinks are balanced and fresh, entertainment is interactive and kind, and planning feels concierge-level. The bride is the queen—but everyone expands: more laughter, more connection, more soul. The brand’s promise is simple: unforgettable fun that lands deeper—Fun That Feeds the Soul.Expansion & AvailabilityMy Marbella Hen Party currently operates across Marbella and Benalmádena, with Estepona and Málaga scheduled next as the partner fleet grows—from intimate speedboats to premium yachts with space for DJs, catering and butlers on board. Availability is intentionally limited to keep the experience boutique and curated, and prime dates (April–September) sell out quickly. Groups are already reserving for 2025 and 2026.“At My Marbella Hen Party, we believe a hen do is more than just a night out. It’s a chance to expand, to connect, and to celebrate the bride in a way that everyone remembers. That’s why we say: Fun That Feeds the Soul.” — Carlos, FounderAbout My Marbella Hen PartyMy Marbella Hen Party designs premium hen-do experiences across the Costa del Sol. Core services include private Marbella boat parties, cheeky butlers, cocktail masterclasses, private chefs/BBQs and DJ & live sax—now complemented by Ceremonial Cacao, Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga. Guided by the motto “Fun That Feeds the Soul,” the company creates weekends that are expansive, nourishing and unifying—from Puerto Banús to Benalmádena, and soon Estepona and Málaga.

