ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Including Rapists, Child Molesters, and Other Violent Thugs

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to remove criminal illegal aliens terrorizing Americans within our communities. Thursday and Friday’s arrests include individuals convicted of heinous crimes including rape, child molestation, and aggravated assault with deadly weapons.

“Rapists. Child molesters. Violent thugs. These are the criminal illegal aliens ICE is arresting and removing from our country,” said a Senior DHS Official. “We are calling on all patriotic Americans who want to serve their country to apply to join ICE today to help remove the worst of the worst—including murderers, rapists, terrorists, pedophiles, and gang members from our communities. Apply at JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Thursday and Friday’s arrests include:

David Pineda-Medrano, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of attempted first-degree child sexual abuse and sexual abuse of a minor and assault causing bodily injury.

Junior Alexi Medina-Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in Harris County, TX.

Ja Mi, a criminal illegal alien from Thailand, convicted of second-degree forcible rape in Orange County, NC.

Jorge Andres Garcia-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of molestation of a minor in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Leonardo Varela-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of assault and three counts of driving under the influence in Salt Lake City, UT.

Manuel Ivan Castillo-Estrada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County, TX.

Usuman Muhamed, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted of murder in Santa Ana, CA and Fullerton Boys street gang member.

Bala Acharya, a criminal illegal alien from Bhutan, convicted of aggravated DWI with a child passenger less than 16 years old in Rochester, NY.

Misael Saucedo-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault in Cook County, IL.

Barbaro Reyes-Gomez, a criminal illegal from Cuba, convicted of alien smuggling in Eagle Pass, TX.

