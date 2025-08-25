Memento Vitae Launches AI Platform to Preserve Personal Stories and Create Lasting Digital Legacies

Memento Vitae - preserves the story of your life in an AI profile

Memento Vitae AI helps it's customers preserve their memories and their thoughts in an AI profile

Through thoughtful questions and deep listening, I saw my life from a holistic perspective. Patterns became clear. Meaning emerged. For the first time, I understood how my past could guide my future.” — Dragana Mladenović

BELGRADE, SERBIA, SERBIA, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Memento Vitae today announced the launch of an innovative AI-powered platform that helps people capture and share their life stories in a way that will continue to exist even after person's death. The service enables individuals to record their experiences, values, and personality - creating a digital legacy that can be passed on to future generations.The platform blends professional, guided interviews with advanced artificial intelligence. Communication experts and psychologists lead structured conversations that uncover not just events, but also perspectives and personal wisdom. These insights are then modeled into a personal AI profile that reflects each individual’s tone, style, and personality. Loved ones can interact with this profile, experiencing an authentic sense of presence that goes beyond written words or recordings.Key features include:• Guided psychological interviews led by experienced professionals.• AI modeling that mirrors personal tone, style, and personality.• Quality assurance to ensure accuracy and authenticity.• Privacy and control, with the ability to manage access and appoint trusted successors.• Multilingual features - ability to have conversations in any language“Memento Vitae is about more than preserving memories,” said Miša Krunić, Memento Vitae’s team lead. “It’s about making sure that one’s thoughts, values, and perspectives live on in meaningful ways. With AI, we can now build a bridge between generations that has never been possible before.”The platform is designed for families who want to safeguard their stories, as well as leaders and professionals who hope to preserve insights for organizations and communities.About Memento VitaeMemento Vitae AI combines expertise in psychology, storytelling, and artificial intelligence to transform personal history into an interactive, lasting presence. Its mission is to ensure that human experience remains accessible, helping memories become a living legacy.The team consists of 3 IT professionals and 7 psychologists, who will ensure that your digital legacy is preserved in an authentic way.For more information, visit mementovitae.ai

