Jordon Greene to Release 10th Novel, ‘HOW (NOT) TO CONJURE A BOYFRIEND,’ on March 10, 2026

How (Not) to Conjure a Boyfriend Cover

Becoming their crush’s fake enbyfriend wasn’t how they expected their Thanksgiving to play out, but that’s only part of Mackenzie’s problems.

KANNAPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- F/K Teen is pleased to announce the release of Jordon Greene’s tenth novel, “ HOW (NOT) TO CONJURE A BOYFRIEND ,” a queer young adult contemporary romance, inspired by the ’90s rom-com “While You Were Sleeping,” about a non-binary teen and real-to-life witch who accidentally becomes their crush's fake enbyfriend. The novel will be released on March 10, 2026 in hardback, paperback, audiobook, and on Kindle.“We’re excited to get Jordon’s tenth story out there, and as another young adult read, we hope it’ll find those readers who need to feel seen the most and bring a smile to many faces,” Caleb Wygal, Franklin/Kerr Press’s publisher, said about Jordon’s new book.The story centers around a non-binary kitchen witch, Mackenzie Jackson, who is desperately “in love” with Hayden Marcus, the basketball star from the neighboring high school who happens to frequent the shop where Mackenzie is a barista. They find themself suddenly welcomed into Hayden’s family as his fake enbyfriend when Hayden falls into a coma after an accident at the coffee shop. Did their love spell have an effect? Is this somehow the work of Mackenzie’s gods—the old Norse gods—answering their intentions? Or is it just one big mess that Mackenize must dig their way out from? Thrust into a world of lies from which they can’t seem to come clean, Mackenzie finds themself questioning why they fell for Hayden in the first place when his brother, Zachary, enters the scene. First he’s an enemy, doubtfully questioning Mackenzie on their relationship with Hayden. Then he becomes their first kiss. Mackenzie doesn’t know what to think, and even more importantly, what to do.“HOW (NOT) TO CONJURE A BOYFRIEND” releases March 10, 2026 in paperback, hardback, audiobook, and Kindle formats, and is available for preorder wherever books are sold.ABOUT JORDON GREENEJordon Greene is the award-winning author of “EVERY WORD YOU NEVER SAID” and “A MARK ON MY SOUL.” He can usually be found at his favorite little coffee shop with his found family or posting online about his latest Asian pop music or BL drama obsession. An alumnus of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a B.S. in Political Science, he works full-time as a software engineer. Jordon lives in Kannapolis, NC, with his children Genji and Freyr (aka his cats).

