90210 Enterprise Unveils Groundbreaking Advisory Legacy Council to Redefine Global Leadership and Legacy

Welcome to the 90210 Universe Advisory Executive Council Member Kenneth Kam Advisory Executive Council Member Gene McNaughton Universal Legacy Advisor Robert S. Rad Join us at the 90210 Universal Foundation Launch

90210 Enterprise launches Advisory Legacy Council, uniting global leaders to honor innovation, philanthropy & living legacies that inspire change.

Our vision is to awaken a world where legacy is not measured in monuments, but in the hearts we touch and the harmony we create while alive. I am grateful to be part of this mission. ” — — Dr. Natalie Forest, Revolutionary Rulebreaker

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 90210 Enterprise today announced the official launch of the Advisory Legacy Council , a groundbreaking initiative designed to recognize and celebrate exceptional contributions in both corporate entrepreneurship and humanitarian legacy -building.The Advisory Legacy Council is the brainchild of Ashkan Tabibnia, a true legacy architect dedicated to empowering individuals and leaders to create and cultivate their own legacies while making a positive impact on the world. Through his extensive network, unwavering confidence, and diverse skill set, Ashkan relentlessly pursues opportunities for personal and business growth — inspiring others to do the same.Under his leadership, the Advisory Legacy Council has been established as the highest order of recognition within the 90210 Enterprise Universe, reflecting Ashkan’s vision to unite entrepreneurial brilliance with philanthropic purpose.“Our mission is to showcase and honor extraordinary individuals who have shaped industries, inspired innovation, and left an indelible mark on humanity,” said Ashkan Tabibnia. “The Advisory Legacy Council is about celebrating those who transform vision into reality and ensure their legacy lives on while they are still alive.”Legacy Objectives & Global CommunityThe legacy objective of 90210 Enterprise is the creation of the Advisory Legacy Council as a global community of resonant leaders dedicated to shaping their legacies while still alive. With the support of inspirational friends and holistic thinkers such as Axel Tillmann and Dr. Natalie Forest, the Council aims to equip individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make a meaningful difference in their own lives and in the lives of others.Central to this initiative is a bold vision: to empower individuals and organizations to discover, cultivate, and manifest their unique legacies, transforming visionaries into legends while they’re still alive. This vision is supported by a mission that reflects both innovation and purpose. 90210 Enterprise is committed to guiding leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers through a transformative journey of self-discovery, strategic planning, and impactful action. By leveraging its proprietary Trifecta Effect and decades of diverse experience, the organization seeks to catalyze personal and professional growth, fostering a global community of legacy-driven individuals. As part of the Advisory Legacy Council, the most prestigious collective, 90210 Enterprise is now officially announcing two integral councils: one guiding its for-profit organizations and ventures, and the other devoted to its non-profit endeavors. Together, they embody the yin-yang balance that lies at the very heart of 90210 Enterprise’s nature..Structure of the CouncilTwo distinguished areas have been created within the Advisory Legacy Council:The Advisory Executive Council – Honoring individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service and innovation in the realm of corporate entrepreneurship and business leadership.The Universal Legacy Advisory Council – Celebrating those who have dedicated themselves to foundations, philanthropy, and lasting social impact across the globe.RecognitionThe inaugural Advisory Executive Council will highlight pioneers such as Steve Jobs, Dr. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Mr. Kamel Krifa, Mr. Elliot Bogod, Mr. Gene McNaughton, and Mr. Kenneth Kam, alongside other innovators who have pushed the boundaries of business excellence.The Universal Legacy Advisory Council will honor leaders, including Mr. Robert Rad, with additional distinguished names to be revealed over the coming weeks and months. These honorees represent just a sample of the many individuals whose vision, resilience, and service are being acknowledged worldwide.Looking AheadOver the coming months, 90210 Enterprise will be announcing additional members of both councils, celebrating their highest giving, impossible achievements, and worldwide contributions.As 90210 Enterprise ushers in this new era of recognition and purpose, the Advisory Legacy Council stands as a living testament to the power of vision transformed into reality. By honoring pioneers who embody both brilliance and benevolence, the Council lights the way for future generations to lead with integrity, creativity, and compassion.This is more than an initiative — it is a movement, a call to action for leaders across the globe to rise beyond success and embrace significance. Together, through the Advisory Legacy Council, 90210 Enterprise redefines what it means to build a legacy: not as a monument left behind, but as a living force that shapes the world while we are still here to witness its impact.About the author of this releaseDr. Natalie Forest is the Revolutionary Rulebreaker and a renowned spiritual transformation mentor. She serves as President of 90210 Enterprise, Vice President of 90210 Media, and a key leader in the Quantum Synergy Vertical. Known for her transformational work in education, empowerment, and organizational alignment, she brings a heart-centered approach to thought leadership and communication. As a seasoned speaker, author, and strategist, Dr. Forest supports missions that foster global well-being, equity, and purpose. She is honored to contribute to the vision and voice of the 90210 Universal Foundation.About 90210 Enterprise90210 Enterprise is a global platform dedicated to honoring excellence across two dimensions: corporate entrepreneurship and universal legacy-building. It is a unique, conscious, multi-dimensional business community dedicated to fostering growth, collaboration, and impactful change. It connects visionaries and changemakers across industries to co-create a better future for all. Through its Advisory Legacy Council, 90210 Enterprise unites visionary leaders, innovators, and philanthropists, ensuring their contributions are recognized, celebrated, and preserved for future generations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.