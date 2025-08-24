Granite Carpentry Expands Custom Kitchen Cupboards and Granite Countertops in Gauteng
Johannesburg-based Granite Carpentry delivers premium kitchen cupboards and granite countertops with 5-star service and a 24-month warranty.
With over 1,000+ completed projects, a flawless 5-star customer rating, and a 24-month warranty, Granite Carpentry is dedicated to delivering premium quality, timely installation, and exceptional customer service. From kitchen renovations and built-in cupboards to granite and quartz surfaces, the team offers tailored solutions for every home.
“We take pride in transforming homes across Johannesburg and Pretoria with beautifully crafted kitchens and stonework. Our goal is to make luxury accessible with transparent pricing, same-day quotes, and a true commitment to service,” said [Your Name], Founder of Granite Carpentry.
What Sets Granite Carpentry Apart:
End-to-End Carpentry & Installation: From design to final fit, handled by licensed, insured professionals.
Quick Turnaround: Kitchen renovations in 7–14 days, built-ins in 3–7 days, and granite installations in just 2–5 days.
Free Consultations & Quotes: Available across Johannesburg, Sandton, Randburg, Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Boksburg, Alberton, Edenvale, Fourways, and more.
Guaranteed Confidence: High-quality workmanship backed by a 24-month warranty on workmanship (12-month on installations).
Granite Carpentry’s seasoned team ensures each project is completed on schedule without compromising on craftsmanship or clarity—keeping homeowners informed every step of the way.
How to Get Started
Homeowners ready to transform their kitchens or upgrade surfaces can visit the company website at https://granitecarpentry.co.za
or request a free quote via email at info@granitecarpentry.co.za
or call 067 601 4490. Free consultations, same-day quotes, and a 24-month warranty ensure peace of mind from start to finish.
About Granite Carpentry & Joinery Experts
Granite Carpentry specializes in premium carpentry and granite installation services across Greater Johannesburg and Pretoria. Since 2020, the licensed, insured professionals have completed over 1,000 projects—notably kitchen renovations, custom built-in cupboards, and stone countertop installations. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship, transparent service, and lasting results backed by a 24-month warranty, the company brings quality, reliability, and aesthetic excellence to every home.
Media Contact
Granite Carpentry & Joinery Experts
Email: info@granitecarpentry.co.za
Phone: 067 601 4490
Website: https://granitecarpentry.co.za
Stewart Nyaruwata
Granite Carpentry
+27 67 601 4490
