Granite Carpentry Expands Custom Kitchen Cupboards and Granite Countertops in Gauteng

The Logo of Granite Carpentry This Image shows our work granite installation

Johannesburg-based Granite Carpentry delivers premium kitchen cupboards and granite countertops with 5-star service and a 24-month warranty.

We take pride in transforming homes across Johannesburg and Pretoria with beautifully crafted kitchens and stonework.” — Stewart Nyaruwata, Founder of Granite Carpentry

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, August 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Granite Carpentry & Joinery Experts, the trusted name in bespoke carpentry and granite installations throughout Johannesburg and Pretoria, today announced its continued expansion of custom kitchen cupboard and granite countertop services across Gauteng.With over 1,000+ completed projects, a flawless 5-star customer rating, and a 24-month warranty, Granite Carpentry is dedicated to delivering premium quality, timely installation, and exceptional customer service. From kitchen renovations and built-in cupboards to granite and quartz surfaces, the team offers tailored solutions for every home.granitecarpentry.co.za“We take pride in transforming homes across Johannesburg and Pretoria with beautifully crafted kitchens and stonework. Our goal is to make luxury accessible with transparent pricing, same-day quotes, and a true commitment to service,” said [Your Name], Founder of Granite Carpentry.What Sets Granite Carpentry Apart:End-to-End Carpentry & Installation: From design to final fit, handled by licensed, insured professionals.granitecarpentry.co.zaQuick Turnaround: Kitchen renovations in 7–14 days, built-ins in 3–7 days, and granite installations in just 2–5 days.granitecarpentry.co.zaFree Consultations & Quotes: Available across Johannesburg, Sandton, Randburg, Pretoria, Centurion, Midrand, Boksburg, Alberton, Edenvale, Fourways, and more.granitecarpentry.co.zaGuaranteed Confidence: High-quality workmanship backed by a 24-month warranty on workmanship (12-month on installations).granitecarpentry.co.zaGranite Carpentry’s seasoned team ensures each project is completed on schedule without compromising on craftsmanship or clarity—keeping homeowners informed every step of the way.granitecarpentry.co.zaHow to Get StartedHomeowners ready to transform their kitchens or upgrade surfaces can visit the company website at https://granitecarpentry.co.za or request a free quote via email at info@granitecarpentry.co.zaor call 067 601 4490. Free consultations, same-day quotes, and a 24-month warranty ensure peace of mind from start to finish.granitecarpentry.co.zaAbout Granite Carpentry & Joinery ExpertsGranite Carpentry specializes in premium carpentry and granite installation services across Greater Johannesburg and Pretoria. Since 2020, the licensed, insured professionals have completed over 1,000 projects—notably kitchen renovations, custom built-in cupboards, and stone countertop installations. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship, transparent service, and lasting results backed by a 24-month warranty, the company brings quality, reliability, and aesthetic excellence to every home.granitecarpentry.co.zaMedia ContactGranite Carpentry & Joinery ExpertsEmail: info@granitecarpentry.co.zaPhone: 067 601 4490Website: https://granitecarpentry.co.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.