ELFIGO Mobility Launches the World’s Lightest Electric Wheelchair: The Ultra-Lite Carbon V2

Ultra-Lite Carbon V2 - World's Lightest Electric Wheelchair

ELFIGO Mobility, has once again raised the bar with the launch of the Ultra-Lite Carbon V2—the lightest electric wheelchair in the world.

Relentless innovation isn’t a tactic—it’s in our DNA,” — Warren Chew, Founder, ELFIGO Mobility

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility, a pioneer in personal mobility innovation, has once again raised the bar with the launch of the Ultra-Lite Carbon V2—the lightest electric wheelchair in the world.Weighing just 10.8 kg without battery, the Ultra-Lite Carbon V2 dethrones the company’s previous record-holder, the ELFIGO Black Diamond, which weighed 11 kg. This new model sets a new global benchmark in mobility technology, offering users unmatched portability without compromising strength or performance.In addition to its featherlight design, the Ultra-Lite Carbon V2 comes with an industry-leading 2-year warranty on both the wheelchair and its battery—far exceeding the standard 6- to 12-month warranties typically offered in the market.“Relentless innovation isn’t a tactic—it’s in our DNA,” said Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility. “We’re constantly sourcing cutting-edge mobility tech that delivers real-world value. The Ultra-Lite Carbon V2 is just the latest proof.”This launch is the latest in a string of groundbreaking moves by ELFIGO Mobility, which was recently ranked by Statista and The Straits Times as one of Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2025. The company also made headlines earlier this year with the introduction of ELFIGO 247, Singapore’s first 24/7 emergency roadside assistance service for motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters ELFIGO Mobility continues to drive innovation across Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and India—solidifying its position as the region’s leading distributor of personal mobility aids (PMAs).About ELFIGO MobilityFounded in 2007 and formerly known as Falcon Mobility, ELFIGO Mobility empowers seniors and individuals with mobility challenges through motorised wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and value-added services like extended warranties and on-site support. Its mission is simple yet powerful: Enabling Lives with Freedom and Independence.

