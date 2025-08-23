Secretary Noem Delivers $12 Billion in Savings to the American People in 200 Days

On average, Secretary Noem saves U.S. taxpayers more than $50 million a day

WASHINGTON — Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, in seven months, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has saved the American people $12 billion through common-sense cost accountability processes across DHS.

By reducing the size of government and eliminating career bureaucrats, Secretary Noem saved U.S. taxpayers $1.3 billion. All of these savings were achieved without cuts to key law enforcement, border security, national security, immigration enforcement and positions with a public safety responsibility.

Secretary Noem personally reviews and approves any contract above $100,000. This process saved U.S. taxpayers an additional $10.7 billion.

For years, unelected bureaucrats rubber-stamped hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts, fueling a culture of waste, fraud, and abuse. Under Secretary Noem, that era is over.

“It is stunning that for years, career bureaucrats were unilaterally signing off on hundred-million-dollar contracts leading to massive waste, fraud, and abuse of U.S. taxpayer dollars,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “While lobbyists and special interests are fighting for government contracts, Secretary Noem is fighting for the American taxpayer. In less than seven months, she’s saved the U.S. taxpayer $12 billion--that’s more than $50 million a DAY since she took office.”

These figures don’t even include the additional savings from DHS's immigration enforcement efforts under President Trump’s leadership.

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) estimates the net cost of illegal immigration at the federal, state, and local levels was at least $150.7 billion annually as of early 2023. This translates to an average cost of $8,776 per illegal immigrant or U.S.-born child of illegal immigrants per year. Removing 1.6 million illegals from the country has resulted in an additional $14 billion in cost savings per year.

Since taking office, Secretary Noem has reviewed more than 5,000 contracts and reviews all contracts within 24 hours.

Secretary Noem’s reforms have exposed years of unchecked spending, including infamous examples such as the federal government paying $1,300 for a single reheatable coffee cup.

Secretary Noem’s leadership has delivered results every American can be proud of including the most secure border in American history, removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our communities, and the $50 million in taxpayer savings every single day since she took office.

