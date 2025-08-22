Travel Advisory: One-Night Closure Needed for Pavement Repair on Route 3 in Hopkinton

RHODE ISLAND, August 22 - During the late evening and overnight hours starting at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, August 26, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close a short section of Route 3 (Main Street) in Hopkinton, between Bank Street and Bridge Street, at the Richmond town line. The closure will allow RIDOT to repair deteriorated pavement on the bridge that carries Route 3 over the Wood River. RIDOT expects to complete the work and reopen the road by 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 27.

RIDOT scheduled this repair during this timeframe because traffic volumes are very low, resulting in less disruption to motorists. During this closure, drivers can follow a short detour using Bank Street and Bridge Street. Local access will be maintained at all times.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.