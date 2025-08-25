Raymond Lavine Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status with Empathy & Understanding in Business, Co-Authored with Chris Voss

Raymond Lavine of Lavine LTC Benefits

Raymond Lavine of Lavine LTC Benefits joins Chris Voss and global experts to show how empathy transforms negotiations, sales, and client service.

Families need clarity, options, and someone who will listen—especially at the moment when care decisions can’t wait.” — Raymond Lavine

GIG HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raymond Lavine—principal of Lavine LTC Benefits —has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status with the new book Empathy and Understanding in Business, which he co-authored alongside renowned negotiator and author Chris Voss and professionals from around the world.Upon release, Empathy and Understanding in Business quickly climbed Amazon’s charts, reaching the #1 New Release position in four categories. It also earned high placements including #8 in Direct Marketing, #23 in Sales & Selling, #60 in Entrepreneurship, #28 in Marketing, and #54 in Marketing & Sales. Lavine’s chapter, “Empathy in a Time of Need,” highlights how compassion and clear communication are essential when families face pivotal care decisions.About Lavine LTC BenefitsLavine LTC Benefits helps individuals, families, and businesses design long-term care (LTC) insurance solutions that protect independence, preserve assets, and reduce caregiver strain. The firm serves clients in Washington, Oregon, California, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Colorado.What clients can expect:Personalized plan design: Side-by-side comparisons of traditional LTC, hybrid life/LTC, and annuity-based options.Employer solutions: Group LTC and executive carve-out strategies to attract and retain talent.Claims-time guidance: Education on how benefits trigger and coordination with carriers when care is needed.Tax-aware planning: High-level guidance on common LTC tax considerations and HSA compatibility (in coordination with clients’ tax advisors).Education-first approach: Clear explanations of benefits, waiting periods, inflation riders, elimination periods, and care settings (home care, assisted living, memory care, and nursing facilities).“Long-term care planning is ultimately about empathy,” said Raymond Lavine, Principal at Lavine LTC Benefits. “Families need clarity, options, and someone who will listen—especially at the moment when care decisions can’t wait. This book underscores why understanding a client’s situation is just as important as understanding policy mechanics.”Meet Raymond LavineRaymond brings extensive financial services experience, having served as president of a mortgage banking company and worked with City National Bank advising companies on business loans. He has also worked with life insurers MONY and New England Companies, delivering benefits to individuals and corporations. Today he focuses on long-term care planning as principal of Lavine LTC Benefits.Raymond’s commitment to LTC is personal: his father, a Los Angeles judge, required care multiple times, and his mother—an attorney who lived to age 103—used an LTC plan for 18 years. He has appeared on television, including Moving America Forward with Doug Llewelyn and William Shatner, and as a guest on numerous podcasts covering LTC and personal finance. A U.S. Army veteran, Raymond served with the 82nd Airborne Division and the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vietnam, earning the Combat Infantry Badge, Airborne Badge, Purple Heart, Air Medal, and Bronze Star.He is currently sharpening negotiation skills with The Black Swan Group and is an avid reader of history and biography. Raymond holds a BA in International Relations from the University of Southern California, an MBA, and an MA from the Drucker-Ito Graduate School of Management at Claremont Graduate University.About Empathy and Understanding in BusinessThis collaborative book explores how empathy, active listening, and clear communication drive trust and results in every industry—from client services to leadership and negotiations. Raymond’s chapter translates these principles to the sensitive, high-stakes world of long-term care planning.

