Saskatchewan to Strengthen Trade in China, Japan and South Korea

CANADA, August 23 - Released on August 22, 2025

Engagement with Asia vital to preserving multibillion-dollar trade relationship

Premier Scott Moe will lead a mission in early September to China and Japan to strengthen ties with two of the province's largest trading partners. Yesterday Premier Moe extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mark Carney, and any other federal ministers, to join the trade mission.

This is the first time a Canadian Premier has conducted a trade mission to China in six years. The mission aims to bolster partnerships and foster enhanced collaboration in trade and innovation.

"Saskatchewan has expressed urgency to the federal government and been clear that we need to see action now to support the over 200,000 people across Canada's canola industry," Moe said. "That's why we are leading through this mission, reinforcing future trade opportunities and engaging with China on these temporary duties before it's too late."

Simultaneously, Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding will lead a mission to South Korea and then join the Premier for the Japan portion of his mission. This mission aims to deepen Saskatchewan's ties with international food, agriculture and energy industry stakeholders while showcasing the advantages of doing business in the province.

"As we continue to diversify our export markets, we see a lot of opportunity in both Japan and South Korea," Kaeding said. "Our government is working hard to navigate ongoing trade challenges, and our international trade and investment offices are the vital resource that will guide us through. We are committed to missions such as these because they bring back real results to the citizens of our province."

In 2024, Saskatchewan's exports to Asia exceeded $10 billion. Exports to China totaled $4.4 billion, while South Korea and Japan combined are $162 million and $929 million respectively.

Saskatchewan continues to lead by example in supporting the province's canola industry. Earlier this week, Moe announced funding for up to 50 per cent of the cost for road improvements to Grain Millers Drive near Yorkton to support the area's canola producers and processors. The Premier also met with canola sector leaders in Saskatoon to discuss Canada's response to Chinese tariffs.

The China mission will run from September 6 to 12, 2025. The South Korea mission will run from September 6 to 9, 2025.

-30-

For more information, contact: