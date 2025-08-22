La Concha Key West Unveils Exclusive Seasonal Offers and Earns Recognition as a Finalist for Best Historic Hotel 2025

La Concha Key West Entrance La Concha Key West La Concha Key West Guest Room La Concha Key West Perla La Concha Key West Reception

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, is inviting travelers to embrace the slower pace of island life with a series of new offers designed for long stays and unforgettable getaways. Adding to the excitement, the hotel has been named a finalist for the Best Historic Hotel (76–200 rooms) in the 2025 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence.Guests can take advantage of Grand Getaways when booking a premium guestroom or suite. Travelers enjoy savings on the upgraded rooms when staying two nights or more with a limited-time opportunity to experience the newly refreshed La Concha Key West. For those seeking to linger longer, La Concha Key West is also participating in Marriott’s Long-Term Stay Savings, where extended reservations unlock significant savings on stays, making La Concha Key West an ideal home base for an island escape with all the comforts of a full-service resort.A unique and historic property, developer Carl Aubuchon opened this luxury hotel in 1926 - the first of its kind on Key West. The hotel was considered to be the height of elegance and current convenience, boasting marble floors, private baths, luxurious décor, and sweeping ocean views. From its inception, La Concha captivated the bold and adventurous, the outliers and eccentrics.A National Historic Landmark in the heart of the vibrant downtown historic district, La Concha Key West has attracted wealthy industrialists and dignitaries such as Harry S. Truman. Many notable guests have stayed at the landmark hotel over the years, including literary legends Ernest Hemingway and Tennessee Williams.“La Concha has been at the heart of Key West’s story for nearly a century,” said Paul Pruitt, General Manager of La Concha Key West. “These new offers give travelers more reasons to experience the unique spirit of Duval Street, while our recognition as a Historic Hotels finalist reflects our commitment to preserving the hotel’s heritage for generations to come.”The 2025 Historic Hotels of America Awards of Excellence winners will be announced this November, honoring properties across the country that exemplify historic preservation, hospitality, and community engagement.For more information about La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com to book these specials. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

