Lighting updates to force temporary closure of Knapps Hill Tunnel on US 97A near Chelan

CHELAN – Knapps Hill Tunnel, located on US 97A six miles southwest of Chelan, will be closed for 17 days Sept. 8-24, as part of an illumination update project that has improved signal cabinets at several locations across north central Washington.

The tunnel will be closed 24 hours a day beginning Monday, Sept. 8, and is expected to start at 8 a.m. During the closure, two detours are available:

For travel between Entiat and Chelan: US 97A to SR 971/Navarre Coulee Road-Lakeshore Drive to US 97A.

For travel between Wenatchee and Chelan: US 97, connecting northbound with SR 150 at the Beebe bridge, to US 97A.

There are no weight restrictions in place on either detour.

Improving tunnel lighting

The tunnel’s current lights are aging with many lighting panels not working. The new lights will improve visibility in the tunnel. System improvements will allow lights to grow brighter or dimmer depending on the brightness outside.

The contractors for Washington State Department of Transportation will also remodel the tunnel lighting system’s scaffolding, wiring and conduits. The project had initially been scheduled for 2024 before supply-chain issues forced a postponement.

Check the real-time travel map for current travel conditions and for further changes to the schedule.