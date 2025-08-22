Out-of-State Winners Chosen in Delaware Waterfowl and Trout Stamp Art Competitions

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson and Delaware Ducks Unlimited (DU) chapter members presented the winning paintings blue ribbons. From left to right, Danielle Lester, DU; Sec. Patterson; Carrie Lingo, DU; DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory; 2026/2027 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp Contest Winner Gerald Putt; Kathy Putt; John Notarangelo (DU) and Keith Windsor (DU). /Delaware DNREC photo: Errol Ebanks

Blue Ribbons for Both Contests Go to First-Time Winners

Gerald Putt of Boiling Springs, Pa. and Charles Wurst of Fort Wayne, Ind., have claimed blue ribbons in Delaware’s Waterfowl Stamp and Trout Stamp art contests, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Mr. Putt’s painting of a Northern Shoveler will be featured on the 2026/27 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp. A painting of a brown trout by Wurst was awarded first place and will grace the 2026 Delaware Trout Stamp.

“Two first-time winners in the state’s two wildlife conservation stamp contests is unusual,” said DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Pat Emory. “But that’s a precedent we like to see for encouraging new competing artists every year who like the challenge of putting their work up against some of the best wildlife artists in the country in our contests.”

The annual stamp art competition drew 14 entries for the 2026/27 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and eight entries for 2026 Trout Stamp. The Waterfowl Stamp Contest specified that submitted artwork must include the motif of a Northern Shoveler in a marshland habitat. Trout Stamp artwork entries could depict a rainbow, brown or brook trout.

As the 2026/27 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp winner, Gerry Putt receives a $2,500 cash prize and 150 artist’s proofs of the limited edition print series of his first-place entry. Mr. Putt found early inspiration from a nearby pond to where he grew up, which hosted numerous waterfowl, and has worked as an artist for more than 45 years. He has gone on to illustrate 28 state duck stamps, including 14 wins in his native Pennsylvania and in six other states, now including Delaware. He is driven by motivation that “an artist cannot rest on one’s laurels but must strive to improve with each and every new painting.”

As the 2026 Delaware Trout Stamp winner, Charlie Wurst receives a $250 cash prize and retains the rights to reproduce and sell prints of the stamp artwork. Mr. Wurst has “had a passion for art and fishing my entire life,” and also enjoys painting military aviation. Winning the Delaware trout stamp contest and the blue ribbon that goes with the $250 first prize led him to say modestly, “I don’t enter many contests but have placed in a few I’ve entered. I was excited to find out about the Delaware Trout Stamp Contest and challenged myself to give it my best shot.” The motivation paid off with his first state stamp blue-ribbon artwork, a rendering of which must be carried by most Delaware anglers who fish for trout in the First State’s streams and ponds.

Other artists recognized in this year’s Delaware contests were:

2026/27 Waterfowl Stamp

Second place: Ryan Rickaby of Green Bay, Wis.

Third place: Mark Anderson of Sioux Falls, S.D.

Honorable mentions: Matt Doyle of Everett, Pa., Scott Calpino of Bernville, Pa. and Caleb Metrich of Lake Tomahawk, Wis.

2026 Trout Stamp

Second place: George Bradford, Georgetown, Del., rainbow trout.

Third place: Charles Wurst, Fort Wayne, Ind., rainbow trout.

Honorable mentions: Matt Doyle, Everett, Pa., brown trout; George Bradford, Georgetown, Del., brook trout.

Artwork in each contest was judged by a different set of five judges, with each judge separately evaluating and scoring the respective contest artwork in person.

The judges brought a variety of interests and expertise to both contests:

For the Waterfowl Stamp contest, judges were Elio Battista, member of the Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish; Sam Robinson, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife biologist; Drew Clendaniel, waterfowler and stamp collector; Lori Crawford, professor of art at Delaware State University; and Keith Windsor, state chair for the Ducks Unlimited Delaware chapter.

Judging the trout stamp competition were Ed O’Donnell and Sam Palermo, White Clay Fly Fishers Club members; Garry Grier, member of the State Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish; Heather Swyka, local artist; and Richard Wong, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Section biometrician.

The winning 2026/27 Delaware Waterfowl Stamp will be available for purchase July 1, 2026, and the winning 2026 Delaware Trout Stamp will be available for purchase Jan. 1, 2026.

The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, started the Delaware Waterfowl Stamp and print program in 1980 to raise funds for waterfowl conservation, including acquiring and improving wetland habitats vital to the survival of migratory waterfowl. To date, more than $4 million has been raised. A Delaware waterfowl stamp and hunting license are required for most waterfowl hunters.

Delaware began requiring trout stamps for anglers in the 1950s, and a Delaware Trout Stamp and a general fishing license are required for most anglers to fish in designated trout waters during certain seasons. Funds from the sale of the stamps are used to purchase trout to stock in select streams in northern New Castle County and in two downstate ponds.

More information about Delaware’s Waterfowl Stamp contest can be found at de.gov/waterfowlstamp. More information about the Trout Stamp contest can be found at de.gov/troutstamp.

