Leadership in Action: Maine FFA Officers Advocate for Agriculture at the U.S. Capitol

Pictured from left to right: Maine FFA State Officers Callie Cullins, Hannah Shaw, Lane Carmichael, Jillian McLaughlin, and Mia Arcott

The National FFA Organization is recognized for inspiring members to take action and advocate—not only for their own beliefs but for the future of agriculture. Recently, Maine FFA State Officers took the next step in their advocacy journeys by attending the 2025 National FFA State Officer Summit, located in the heart of Washington, D.C.

The National FFA State Officer Summit is a five-day conference open only to state officers. During the conference, Maine FFA state officers had the opportunity to grow their advocacy skills by attending workshops with National FFA staff, listening to guest speakers such as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins. They networked with other state officers from all regions of the country and its surrounding territories and also had a once-in-a-lifetime experience connecting with their respective congressional delegation.

Throughout the week, Maine FFA state officers worked together to discuss their advocacy plans. Team members worked carefully to create plans of action for their legislative meetings, focusing primarily on delivering the “legislative ask.” The legislative ask, brought forward by Maine FFA, sought to increase membership in the National FFA Caucus, bipartisan group of senators and representatives that focuses on the prosperity and protection of the National FFA Organization.

Members of the caucus give FFA members a direct voice within our nation’s government, allowing them to freely express ideas, comments, and concerns regarding the organization. Additionally, the caucus provides a level of protection to the organization by fighting for secure funding to enhance agricultural education initiatives. This funding allows the organization to continue to support members in a variety of ways, including by providing monetary scholarships to support students pursuing secondary education, establishing grants for chapters to grow and establish strong agriculture education programs, and allowing for the continuation and improvement of all national leadership workshops.

With such a large ask at hand, the state officers did not take their job lightly. Team members worked countless hours, both leading up to and during the conference to ensure smooth delivery of the legislative ask. They met with Senator Angus King, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, and Senator Susan Collins, establishing connections with Maine’s congressional delegation by sharing personal stories, hopes, and aspirations for Maine’s agricultural future.

“My highlight of the State Officer Summit was definitely getting the opportunity to speak with Maine’s legislators at the Capitol,” Hannah Shaw, 2025-2026 FFA Maine State Treasurer, shared. “Getting to advocate for our FFA members while touring the Capitol is something I will never forget.”

Though the team travelled to the Capitol for work, team members scheduled time to bond with one another, as they explored the various sites throughout Washington, D.C. During this time, the officers traveled to Arlington National Cemetery to pay tribute to the thousands of men and women who have served in the armed forces. Jillian McLaughlin, Maine FFA State Reporter noted, “It is because of these brave people that we have the opportunity to freely participate in our organization.”

Additionally, the team attended a guided night tour of the monuments throughout Washington, D.C., allowing them to get up close to monuments, such as the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, and the Washington Monument.

Though their week in Washington, D.C. may have come to an end upon their departure on July 18, 2025, the Maine FFA state officer team continues to advocate for Maine agriculture and FFA members.

“One of my highlights from the summit was getting to use my voice to advocate for agriculture, while building meaningful, life-long connections with others who share the same passion,” Callie Cullins, Maine FFA State Vice President, said.

As the team’s year of service progresses, team members will continue to work to ensure that the voices of all Maine FFA members and agriculturalists are valued and heard.

The State Officer Summit experience was made possible thanks to the generosity of grants from the National FFA Association and Maine Agriculture in the Classroom’s license plate grant program.

To learn more about the Maine FFA, please visit this webpage or contact Emily Doughty at emily.doughty@maine.gov.

This story was written by student Jillian McLaughlin, the Maine FFA State Reporter. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.