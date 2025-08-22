Cotton Patch Cafe Celebrates 36 Delicious Years by Sharing Its Famous Jalapeño Gravy & Chicken Fried Steak Recipe

cottonpatch logo

DALLAS–FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cotton Patch Café a comfort food restaurant chain is turning 36, and to mark the milestone, they’re sharing something truly special: the beloved recipe for their signature Jalapeño Gravy & Chicken Fried Steak, revealed in a heartfelt Fox 4 News segment today.In the segment, viewers were treated to a step‑by‑step guide to recreate the dish at home—combining classic Southern comfort with a bold Texan twist. Creamy, spicy jalapeño gravy meets perfectly crispy chicken fried steak, inviting fans to bring a little of the café’s charm into their kitchens.This generous move is Cotton Patch Cafe’s way of honoring decades of loyal support while staying true to its roots, scratch‑made, Texas‑inspired cooking served with genuine warmth.Why this matters: It’s not just a recipe, it’s a celebration of tradition, flavor, and community. By opening up their kitchen, Cotton Patch Cafe is inviting everyone to join the party.About Cotton Patch CafeFounded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Cotton Patch Cafe began with a simple mission: serve classic Texas recipes made from scratch, with a side of genuine hospitality. Today the chain spans Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, continuing to delight guests with hearty comfort food and warm, down‑home vibes.Learn more at: https://cottonpatch.com Kyle & Nicole950 E STATE HWY 114 | SUITE 110SOUTHLAKE, TX 76092(817) 865-6500Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.