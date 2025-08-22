Cotton Patch Cafe Celebrates 36 Delicious Years by Sharing Its Famous Jalapeño Gravy & Chicken Fried Steak Recipe
In the segment, viewers were treated to a step‑by‑step guide to recreate the dish at home—combining classic Southern comfort with a bold Texan twist. Creamy, spicy jalapeño gravy meets perfectly crispy chicken fried steak, inviting fans to bring a little of the café’s charm into their kitchens.
This generous move is Cotton Patch Cafe’s way of honoring decades of loyal support while staying true to its roots, scratch‑made, Texas‑inspired cooking served with genuine warmth.
Why this matters: It’s not just a recipe, it’s a celebration of tradition, flavor, and community. By opening up their kitchen, Cotton Patch Cafe is inviting everyone to join the party.
About Cotton Patch Cafe
Founded in Nacogdoches, Texas, in 1989, Cotton Patch Cafe began with a simple mission: serve classic Texas recipes made from scratch, with a side of genuine hospitality. Today the chain spans Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma, continuing to delight guests with hearty comfort food and warm, down‑home vibes.
Learn more at: https://cottonpatch.com
