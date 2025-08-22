Attorney General Ken Paxton and America First Legal, which is serving as co-counsel for Texas, took legal action to join President Donald Trump in ongoing litigation against California’s attempt to force radical “green energy” car emission standards on America.

“I am standing with President Trump in his effort to stop Gavin Newsom and California from shoving its insane so-called ‘green energy’ vehicle standards down the Nation’s throat,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas will not look the other way while the failed state of California undermines our sovereignty, attacks America’s energy independence, and intentionally adopts destructive policies that would harm the other States.”

Daniel Epstein, Vice President of America First Legal, said, “California’s crusade is not about innovation—it is about abusing the legal system to flout federal law and impose its radical agenda on all Americans. America First Legal stands proudly with the State of Texas to defend competition, consumer choice, and the rule of law. We will not let Gavin Newsom remake America in California’s image.”

In 2025, President Trump signed a law nullifying California’s previously granted waiver under the Clean Air Act, which allowed the state to set its own vehicle emission regulations. California sued the Trump Administration in an attempt to force its unscientific, radical “green” emission standards on the nation, which would have unduly impacted car manufacturers nationwide.

Attorney General Paxton has now intervened in the litigation to support President Trump and protect Texans’ ability to get the type of cars they want, not whatever California dictates. Further, California’s egregious regulations would harm the economic interests of Texas and its citizens, as well as the production of oil and natural gas.

