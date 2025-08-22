Attorney General Ken Paxton has immediately appealed an El Paso court’s attempt to force him to be deposed at the request of Robert Francis O’Rourke.

Attorney General Paxton also appealed the court’s order to allow a politically-motivated attempt at stifling the important work of the Office of the Attorney General to move forward by enforcing an egregiously burdensome discovery request before the court even determined if it had the proper jurisdiction. The order has been appealed to the Fifteenth Court of Appeals.

This appeal comes after the same El Paso court baselessly granted itself the ability to freeze judicial proceedings regarding Powered by People’s charter being revoked in a separate Tarrant County court. In that case, Attorney General Paxton has secured several victories—including a temporary restraining order—against Beto over his deceptive fundraising scheme.

“Repeat loser Beto O’Rourke is attempting to weaponize our judicial system to target the OAG and me personally, but we will never back down,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I immediately appealed this order, just like I immediately fought an El Paso court fabricating jurisdiction out of thin air to protect Beto from our victories in other venues. No matter how much Beto and Powered by People try and take us down in court, I will continue to wage legal war against his fraudulent bribery scheme designed to scam Texans.”

