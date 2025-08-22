Canada, B.C. help food, beverage producers reach new markets

CANADA, August 22 - Food and beverage producers and processors in British Columbia are getting help to increase sales and build export markets so the province has a more resilient and diverse economy in the future.

“Our producers and processors work hard to produce high-quality products for Canadians and the world to enjoy,” said Heath MacDonald, federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. “We’re working hard to diversify our trade, and through the B.C. Agriculture and Food Export Program, we will provide food and beverage processors across the province with more opportunities to grow and expand their business into new markets.”

The B.C. Agriculture and Food Export Program supports eligible B.C. food and beverage businesses and associations and increases international opportunities for B.C.’s agriculture and food industry, with funding through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP).

“When visiting Japan, Korea and Malaysia on the trade mission with the Premier, I heard how respected and trusted B.C. is as a source for high-quality food, and that we’re helping local food companies reach new markets,” said Lana Popham, B.C. Minister of Agriculture and Food. “By helping B.C. companies grow relationships in international markets, we’re opening the door to new, long-term export opportunities to help B.C. food and beverage businesses succeed globally.”

This intake of the program builds on the B.C. trade mission Premier David Eby led in June 2025, promoting B.C.’s strengths in key sectors such as agricultural products.

B.C. agriculture, food and beverage exporters that completed projects in the first three intakes have reported success signing new retail partnerships and increasing sales in global markets.

Pacific Rim (PACRIM) Distributors in Vancouver received almost $23,000 to expand Canadian craft beer and spirit sales in new markets. The distribution company partnered with Costco Japan to provide samples of B.C. craft beer in 19 Costco locations in Japan and attend the Canadian Costco Fair in Japan. PACRIM also used the funding to run online ads for a line of B.C.-crafted cocktails in Costa Rica. These activities are raising awareness of Canadian craft beverages and increasing sales.

“The funding has been a catalyst for PACRIM Distributors’ expansion into key international markets that enabled us to execute strategic sampling initiatives in Japan and targeted online advertising in Costa Rica, both of which have delivered measurable increases in sales and market presence abroad,” said Garett Senez, vice-president marketing, PACRIM Distributors. “This partnership is integral not only to our company’s growth, but also to advancing the global profile and competitiveness of B.C.’s craft beer industry.”

Vancouver-based Padmashri Naturals Inc. received more than $26,000 to target new markets in Singapore and Thailand. The company participated in trade shows in both countries and developed digital campaigns and promotional materials to help increase brand awareness and educate customers about their B.C.-made Ayurvedic wellness supplements. These activities helped build meaningful distributor connections and establish early brand awareness in Southeast Asia.

“We’re grateful for the support from the program, which gave us the opportunity to showcase our Ayurvedic wellness supplements in Singapore and Thailand,” said Neelam Toprani, president and CEO, Padmashri Naturals. “The funding, along with guidance from trade commissioners, helped us connect with retailers and distributors and start building our presence in Southeast Asia. This early momentum is key to growing our brand internationally while proudly representing B.C.-made products abroad.”

Applications are open until Sept. 5, 2025. The B.C. Agriculture and Food Export Program is delivered by MNP.

Sustainable CAP is a five-year (2023-28), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency of Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

Quick Facts:

This is the fourth round of program funding and is anticipated to support about 15 to 20 projects with almost $600,000 through Sustainable CAP.

Eligible applicants can apply to three export-focused funding streams, supporting consumer promotional activities, marketing collateral and advertising campaigns, and trade shows and events.

In the first two intakes, 49 companies completed 64 projects and received almost $1.15 million for export-market development initiatives in more than 20 countries, resulting in a reported $37.2 million in new sales.

In the third intake, more than $1.5 million has been committed to 54 projects that are in progress and will be completed by March 31, 2026.

Learn More:

B.C. Agriculture and Food Export Program: https://bcagricultureandfoodexportprogram.ca/about/

B.C. export overview: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/statistics/agriculture-and-seafood-statistics-publications