Lumea Becomes First Clinic in Canada to Achieve 1,000 RxSight Light Adjustable Lens Implants

VANCOUVER, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumea is proud to announce a major clinical milestone: it has become the first clinic in Canada to successfully implant 1,000 Light Adjustable Lenses (LALs), in collaboration with RxSight.This milestone reinforces Lumea's position at the forefront of ophthalmic innovation in Canada. This technology provides an unprecedented level of precision, allowing the clinical team to fine-tune and shape the lens up to three times using UV light, based on each patient's unique needs and preferences.Lumea's team is the most experienced in Canada with the Light Adjustable Lens, which represents the most advanced intraocular lens technology on the market. Their extensive expertise encompasses both the surgical implantation of the lens and the intricate post-operative light adjustment process that fine-tunes a patient's vision.Led by Dr. Khan (MD, FRCSC) and Dr. Sanghera (MD, FRCSC), together with Dr. Salwan (OD, Lead LAL Optometrist), our LAL team specializes in Light Adjustable Lens care, helping patients achieve highly customized visual outcomes after surgery.The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens is the only intraocular lens (IOL) that can be adjusted after cataract surgery to optimize vision outcomes, providing an unprecedented level of precision and personalization for patients.“We’re proud to be leading the way in advanced lens technology in Canada,” said Dr. Sanghera. “This milestone is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best visual outcomes for our patients.”With locations in Toronto Vaughan , and Barrie, Lumea continues to redefine the patient experience through clinical innovation, advanced diagnostics, and a personalized care model.To learn more about Light Adjustable Lenses or to book a consultation, visit https://lumea.io

