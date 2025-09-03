Back to a Childlike Faith is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble

Stan Jacobs and Book

Exploring Faraway Places and Discovering Home.

This is a beautiful lifelong story of one man's childlike discovering and mentoring of young disciples around the world. I loved the detailed personal, cultural, artistic, and culinary descriptions.” — Susette Schwartz

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Back to a Childlike Faith—Exploring Faraway Places and Discovering Home” by Stan Jacobs is now available at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.From the time he was a small boy, Stan Jacobs never lost his curiosity and sense of wonder in the world around him. He was especially awed by the limitless universe as he scanned the indigo heavens dusted with stars on a cloudless night in the Big Bend country of Texas. Many times, he happily greeted the Big Dipper, Orion the Hunter, Canis Major, and many other constellations. With the naked eye, he could locate Venus, Jupiter, and Mars, and imagine their possible conjunction over 2,000 years ago, forming the single “star” that led the Magi to the Christ Child.This book is about the New Seven Wonders of the World, and one of the original ones—the Great Pyramids of Egypt. Each of the wonders is vividly described. Ascending the tight dark tunnel to the king’s chamber at the center of the pyramid of Khufu. Being alone with the Taj Mahal at the first morning light. Teetering precariously over the edge of the Great Wall of China to get the perfect photo. Climbing the “stairs of death” on Huayna Picchu. Watching schoolboys play “futbol” against a backdrop of the magnificent Roman colosseum.The book is also about a man who discovered his gifts at a young age, performing before his first, and always appreciative audience—his three younger sisters. He continued to develop and sharpen his gifts as an artist and a teacher throughout his life. He especially loved to show and tell anyone who would watch and listen. In his later years, he realized that children had always been attracted to him, but he didn’t really know why. Maybe it was because he noticed them and smiled at them. Maybe the children could tell that he valued them, and he loved to be around them. As a friend once said, “Stan is like the Pied Piper. The kids follow him everywhere.” He learned that it was not difficult to be an entertainer. When the audience feels your love for them, they want to love you back. Moreover, if you can draw a picture of them, and sing and dance with them, all the better. And more rewards come when the young students grow up. Some of them even become disciples of Christ and continue to spread the Gospel in many different languages.The book is about a second birth in the second half of life, in which the man became filled with the desire to share the Gospel both at home and abroad, using his gifts of teaching art and English. Late in life he returned to the faith he had as a child. The man also discovered that God was happy to speak and act through him, if the man would let Him. And wonderful, miraculous things would often happen.Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Back-Childlike-Faith-Exploring-discovering/dp/1662896158 Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/back-to-a-childlike-faith-stan-jacobs/1145493984

