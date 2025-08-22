Reflecting on the 2025 Maine DOE Annual Summit: A Resounding Success

The 2025 Maine Department of Education Annual Summit—themed “Measure What Matters: The Expanding View of Educational Excellence in Maine”—wrapped up with tremendous energy and inspiration on August 6 at Thomas College in Waterville.

Nearly 100 dynamic sessions were offered over two full days of programming (August 5 and 6), spanning areas such as early childhood education, social-emotional learning, interdisciplinary instruction, youth engagement, inclusivity, the BARR (Building Assets, Reducing Risks) model, extended learning opportunities, outdoor learning and climate education, school safety, mental health and wellness, literacy, emotional intelligence, physical and health education, literacy, math, and classroom technology.

Attendance at the summit was broad and impactful. Educators from across the state gathered to share insights, exchange strategies, and recharge before the 2025-2026 school year. Many earned up to 10 contact hours toward their credential renewal, and a special Educational Trip Leader Permit Course—essential for supervising student outings near water—was also offered.

Comments from conference participants included:

“Thank you all for a wonderful conference.” “A fantastic conference! Thank you.” “Learned so much and came back home inspired!!!”

WABI TV5 featured the summit in their evening news broadcast on August 5, with interviews from Maine DOE Chief of the Office of Federal Programs Janette Kirk, who helped to plan the event; keynote speaker Becky Hallowell, 2025 Maine Teacher of the Year; and conference-goer Besty Trenckmann, a 2025 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching finalist, who was honored during the event.



This year’s summit expanded accessibility by waiving registration fees for identified schools under Maine’s Model of School Supports (TSI, ATSI, and CSI), covering up to 10 staff members per school—a support valued at $2,500 per institution.

Keynote presentations from Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin and Hallowell added a personal and motivational touch. Their leadership and dedication to measuring schools’ success beyond test scores and place-based, outdoor learning deeply resonated with attendees.

“You all are helping to shape our future every single day that you step into your classroom–when you see the whole student, build relationships that communicate high expectations, and pivot as the learning environment changes,” Hallowell offered to fellow educators at the end of her keynote. “Thank you for creating a strong learning ecosystem.”



The summit also featured a bustling exhibit area, where participants could visit informational booths, including a special section for educator credentialing, where members of the Maine DOE Certification Team were available both days to offer support and guidance.



Educators left the event buzzing with new ideas and resources—refreshed, connected, and ready to bring transformative learning experiences to their students and communities statewide.

