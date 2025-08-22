Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Toledo Police Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Tama County Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office concluded that the July 5, 2025, fatal shooting of Logan Kurth by an officer from the Toledo Police Department was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The reviews found that at 1:00 a.m. on July 5, 2025, Tama County Dispatch received a 911 call from a citizen requesting a welfare check on Logan Kurth. The citizen had received a video call from Kurth, who said he was on methamphetamine and drunk and wanted to kill himself. The caller could see in the video that Kurth had a handgun.

Officers from the Tama Police Department, Toledo Police Department, and Tama County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Kurth’s mother, who was concerned that Kurth’s grandmother, Susan Hughes, was still in the house with him in Tama. Hughes then drove to the officers’ location. She advised the officers that when she left the house, Kurth had a handgun.

Officers began searching and located Kurth at approximately 1:37 a.m., near 13th Street in Tama. He advanced on the officers while pointing a handgun at them. Kurth ignored multiple commands to drop the gun and told officers to shoot him. He advanced specifically on Lieutenant Nathan Wunn of the Toledo Police Department, yelling that Wunn should “just do it.” Once he advanced within feet of Wunn with the handgun raised and aimed at the officer, Wunn fired on Kurth, who died from his injuries.

Witnesses were able to describe the hours leading up to the shooting. Earlier that evening, Kurth had gone to an apartment in Marshalltown with friends. While there, he had consumed alcohol and had taken an unknown pill he had brought with him. Kurth had noticed the apartment owner’s airsoft pistol and was continually “messing with it.” The apartment owner noticed the gun was missing after Kurth left her apartment. The gun Kurth had at the scene was an airsoft “Glock” style gun, designed to look authentic.

Kurth had a long history of mental-health and substance-abuse problems. Kurth had previously informed family members that he would die before he went back to jail. Roughly an hour before the shooting, he texted a family member, “This is it. I’m going to take out the cops. Someone’s dying tonight. It’s probably me.”

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

A copy of the report is available here.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov