Rowena Salas Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rowena Salas, General Manager and co-owner of Hotel Baker, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how humility, hard work, and mutual respect shape her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Salas explores the importance of leading with a people-first approach, and breaks down how commitment, teamwork, and encouraging others’ dreams drive lasting change.“True contentment comes from purpose, not comparison,” said Salas.Rowena’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/rowena-salas

