Apply online Sept. 1-30 for MDC-managed waterfowl hunts at Fellows Lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Fellows Lake has long offered Springfield-area waterfowl hunters opportunities through MDC-managed hunting that takes place at this reservoir each fall and winter.

This year, Fellows Lake waterfowl hunts will be done through an online draw system. The application period is Sept. 1-30. Hunters will be chosen by random drawing. Hunters selected will be notified by email by Oct. 15. (Those without email will be notified by mail.) Hunters can also check online, beginning Oct. 15.

This year’s online application format is different from previous years, when the hunting operated on a first-come, first-served basis. With the collaboration of City Utilities of Springfield (CU), which manages Fellows Lake, a system for this year’s hunts has been developed which consists of twelve hunts during six date ranges, including an ADA (American Disabilities Act) draw.

The date ranges for the six hunting periods for this year’s Fellows Lake managed waterfowl hunts are:

Nov. 27-30, 2025

Jan. 1-6, 2026

Jan. 8-13, 2026

Jan. 15-20, 2026

Jan. 22-27, 2026

Jan. 29-31, 2026

“This year’s changes will enhance the ability of hunters to effectively plan their hunting trips,” said MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Betzaida Rivera. “Under the new system, hunters will have the flexibility to specify their desired dates for hunting.”

Only Missouri residents can apply for these hunts. Only one application per individual will be accepted. Duplicate applications will result in disqualification for that individual. Successful applicants may bring up to three hunting partners during the hunt.

Hunters selected for this year’s Fellows Lake hunts must attend a pre-hunt orientation Nov. 22 at MDC’s Springfield Conservation Nature Center (4601 S. Nature Center Way). This orientation is mandatory; do not apply for the hunts if you cannot attend the orientation.

Unless exempt, all hunters participating in the Fellows Lake waterfowl hunts will need to possess a small game hunting permit, a migratory bird hunting permit, and a federal duck stamp. Statewide daily and possession limits will apply, Hunting will be allowed from one-half hour before sunrise until 1 p.m. during the designated hunting dates. Hunters will be required to use non-toxic shot.

Hunters at Fellows Lake may hunt from their own blinds, which they can set up at eight specified sites on the south side of the lake. This provision allows individuals to hunt from blinds they have built themselves and, thus, have been constructed to fit personal preferences, comforts, and needs. (Commercially manufactured blinds are permitted, too.)

Fellows Lake is located in Greene County north of Springfield and is owned by City Utilities of Springfield. MDC oversees waterfowl hunting and fisheries management at the reservoir.

Hunters need to remember that decoys, boats and other equipment used for waterfowl hunting can transport invasive plant species from one body of water to another. Hunters should clean, drain and dry all waterfowl hunting equipment before and after the hunt.

More information about waterfowl hunting at Fellows Lake can be obtained by calling the MDC Southwest Regional office in Springfield at 417-895-6880. Information about the Fellows Lake managed waterfowl hunt and other managed waterfowl hunts in the state can also be found at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/managed-hunts-waterfowl.