Oncology Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Oncology Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Oncology Precision Medicine Market In 2025?

Recent years have seen a rapid expansion of the oncology precision medicine market. This market is projected to rise from $110.90 billion in 2024 to a significant $125.14 billion in 2025, experiencing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. The past growth trajectory is due to multiple factors including the escalating incidence of cancer, the proliferation of targeted therapies, increased funding for genomic studies, a broadening healthcare infrastructure, and heightened consciousness regarding personalized medicine.

In the coming years, the oncology precision medicine market is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching $201.40 billion in 2029 with a 12.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated elevation over the forecasted period is related to factors like increasing demand for non-invasive procedures in cancer diagnostics, higher preference towards personalized treatment plans, wide usage of companion diagnostics, a growing precision oncology drug pipeline, and the clinical implementation of artificial intelligence tools. The forecast period will likely see trends such as advancements in technology for liquid biopsy platforms, innovative strides in next-generation sequencing, improvements in data analysis through artificial intelligence, advancements in biomarker discovery research, and the incorporation of multi-omics into clinical oncology.

Download a free sample of the oncology precision medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25853&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Oncology Precision Medicine Market?

With an increasing number of cancer cases, the expansion of the oncology precision medicine market is predicted. Cancer, a health condition where abnormal cell growth is uncontrolled and likely to infiltrate other body parts, interrupts the usual functionality of the body. The rise in cancer cases can be attributed to an aging population, with prolonged life leading to increased deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) mutations, weakened repair mechanisms, chronic inflammaging, diminishing immune surveillance, and supportive tissue microenvironments for tumor growth. Oncology precision medicine aids in combating cancer by offering personalized treatment plans tailored to the distinct genetic composition of each tumor, resulting in improved efficiency and diminished side effects. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO), an intergovernmental organization based in Switzerland, stated in February 2024 that the estimated 20 million new cancer cases in 2022 are anticipated to surge by 77% to more than 35 million cases in 2050. Hence, the escalating occurrence of cancer is propelling the oncology precision medicine market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Oncology Precision Medicine Market?

Major players in the Oncology Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Roche Holding AG

• Bristol Myers Squibb Company

• Abbott Laboratories

• Novartis AG

• Gilead Sciences Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Quest Diagnostics Inc.

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• bioMérieux S.A.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Oncology Precision Medicine Sector?

Key players in the oncology precision medicine market are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions like molecular tumor board initiatives that enhance multidisciplinary cooperation and refine individualized treatment plans. These initiatives involve a team of specialists from different fields who scrutinize and comprehend complex molecular and genetic test results to suggest bespoke cancer treatments. One such example occurred in April 2025 when McKesson Corporation, a healthcare services and information technology firm based in the US, instigated the Precision Care Companion initiative. This program aims to assist biomarker-driven cancer care provision by offering knowledge, technological advancement, and operational aid to oncology practices. This wide-ranging program gathers physicians, the clinical workforce, business executives, and pharmaceutical associates to establish a cooperative forum that accelerates the assimilation of sophisticated genomic testing and targeted remedies. This, in turn, assists healthcare providers in administering more tailored and efficient cancer treatment, thus enhancing patient results.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Oncology Precision Medicine Market Share?

The oncology precision medicine market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, Inhibitor Drugs, Monoclonal Antibodies, Cell And Gene Therapy, Antiviral And Anti-Retroviral Drugs

2) By Technology: Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics, Other Technologies

3) By Biomarker Types: Genetic Biomarkers, Protein Biomarkers, Epigenetic Biomarkers, Metabolic Biomarkers, Other Biomarker Types

4) By Applications: Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Liver Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Diagnostics: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Liquid Biopsy, Imaging Diagnostics, Next-Generation Sequencing Assays

2) By Therapeutics: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs), Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase Inhibitors (PARP Inhibitors), Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 4 And 6 Inhibitors (CDK4/6 Inhibitors), B-Raf Proto-Oncogene Serine Or Threonine Kinase Inhibitors (BRAF Inhibitors), Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase Inhibitors (MEK Inhibitors)

3) By Inhibitor Drugs: Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors (TKIs), Poly ADP-Ribose Polymerase Inhibitors (PARP Inhibitors), Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 4 And 6 Inhibitors (CDK4/6 Inhibitors), B-Raf Proto-Oncogene Serine Or Threonine Kinase Inhibitors (BRAF Inhibitors), Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase Inhibitors (MEK Inhibitors)

4) By Monoclonal Antibodies: Naked Monoclonal Antibodies, Conjugated Monoclonal Antibodies, Bispecific Antibodies, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Radiolabeled Antibodies

5) By Cell And Gene Therapy: CAR-T Cell Therapies, T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapies, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapies, Oncolytic Viral Therapies, Gene Editing And Replacement Therapies

6) By Antiviral And Anti-Retroviral Drugs: Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors, Protease Inhibitors, Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors, Entry Inhibitors, Antiviral Agents Targeting Virus-Related Cancers

View the full oncology precision medicine market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-precision-medicine-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Oncology Precision Medicine Market?

In 2024, the predominant region in the oncology precision medicine market was North America. The report on the global market of oncology precision medicine for 2025 predicts its growth status and covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-medicine-global-market-report

Oncology Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oncology-drugs-market

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clinical-oncology-next-generation-sequencing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.