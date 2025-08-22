Greaseproof Sheets Market to Reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Sustainable Food Packaging Demand

Greaseproof Sheets Market

The greaseproof sheets market is set to grow from USD 1.3 Billion in 2025 to USD 2.3 Billion by 2035 at 5.7% CAGR, fueled by QSR demand, and food safety needs

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greaseproof Sheets Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% over the forecast period. This growth trajectory reflects increasing adoption of grease-resistant packaging across global foodservice and retail industries.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The greaseproof sheets market is gaining significant momentum due to three primary drivers:

- Rising Consumption of Ready-to-Eat Food – Growing demand for convenient, hygienic, and portable food packaging has boosted the need for functional grease-resistant wrapping solutions.

- Sustainability and Regulatory Push – With increasing regulatory bans on single-use plastics, manufacturers are under pressure to provide eco-friendly alternatives. Greaseproof sheets, being recyclable and biodegradable, are well-positioned to serve this demand.

- Expansion of Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) – The rapid growth of QSRs, cloud kitchens, and delivery models has accelerated adoption of customizable, high-performance sheets that maintain food freshness during transit.

Advances in surface treatment technologies and coating-free manufacturing have improved oil and moisture resistance, enabling wider applications across hot and greasy food categories. Manufacturers are also optimizing grammage to balance cost-efficiency with durability, particularly in large-scale retail and foodservice operations.

Segmental Insights

Product Type: General Wrapping Sheets Lead with 27.6% Share

General wrapping sheets are expected to dominate in 2025, accounting for 27.6% of total revenue. Their versatility in bakery, confectionery, and fast-food applications makes them indispensable. Simple usability, branding compatibility, and cost-effective bulk availability have supported widespread adoption. Their eco-friendly recyclability further enhances value for food vendors aiming to reduce plastic dependence.

Grammage Type: 35 to 70 GSM Segment Takes 31.2% Share

Sheets in the 35 to 70 gsm range will account for 31.2% of market revenue in 2025, providing an optimal balance between strength, flexibility, and grease resistance. This segment is favored for wrapping oily and semi-solid foods, where thinner sheets may tear and thicker ones raise costs. Standardization in this grammage category is enabling manufacturers to streamline large-scale production for foodservice clients.

Application: QSRs Remain the Dominant Consumer

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) are set to dominate the application segment in 2025. The sector’s need for speed, hygiene, and branding visibility has reinforced the importance of greaseproof sheets in packaging sandwiches, burgers, and fried foods. With the rise of takeaway and online ordering, QSRs rely heavily on greaseproof sheets to ensure product quality, freshness, and safe delivery.

Market Dynamics

Greaseproof sheets are widely used in food packaging due to their oil and water resistance. They are crucial for wrapping butter, lining baking trays, making jam pot covers, and handling confectionery. Unlike baking sheets with silicone coating, greaseproof sheets typically have wax coatings that provide a superior grease barrier.

Manufacturers are increasingly launching innovative solutions that function as aroma barriers and withstand steam, mineral oils, and high-temperature applications. The growing demand for eco-friendly packaging aligns with consumer expectations for sustainability, hygiene, and convenience.

The fast-food sector is a major catalyst for growth, pushing suppliers to diversify their offerings from off-the-shelf printed sheets to custom-branded greaseproof sheets. Changing eating habits and rising hygiene awareness in packaged food consumption continue to expand market opportunities globally.

Regional Outlook

The market shows promising growth across multiple regions:

- North America – Strong demand from QSR chains and regulatory push for sustainable packaging.

- Asia-Pacific – Rapid urbanization, street food culture, and delivery services drive high-volume consumption.

- Europe – Sustainability-focused regulations and consumer demand for eco-friendly food packaging fuel adoption.

Other markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, are also contributing to demand as foodservice industries modernize.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The greaseproof sheets market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on sustainability, product innovation, and large-scale supply capabilities. Prominent companies include:

- KRPA Holding CZ, a.s.

- Nordic Paper

- Vegware Ltd

- Vizille Paper Mills

- Cheever Specialty Paper & Film

- Troitskaya Bumazhnaya Fabrika

- Napco National Paper Products Co.

- Paramount Packaging Ltd.

- Pudumjee Paper Products

- Simpac

- Seaman Paper

- Delfortgroup

These players are aligning with food industry requirements by offering recyclable, durable, and customizable greaseproof solutions.

