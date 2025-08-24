America Mortgages Closes $10 Million Asset-Based Bridging Loan for Canadian Investor’s Palm Beach Mansion

Rapid funding, tailored solutions, and certainty of execution show why global investors trust America Mortgages.

He needed to be confident not only that the loan would close, but also that he would receive the exact amount required to execute his business strategy. We were able to deliver both.” — Robert Chadwick, CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Mortgages , the leading U.S. mortgage provider specializing exclusively in non-resident financing, has successfully completed a $10 million U.S. real estate asset-based bridge loan for a high-net-worth Canadian investor. The loan was secured against the client’s Palm Beach single-family mansion, located on one of the most prestigious streets in Palm Beach.The property, originally purchased in 1984 for $1.4 million, is now valued at over $27 million. For the past decade, the estate has served as the corporate retreat for the client’s international company. The borrower required rapid access to capital in order to buy out a business partner, and America Mortgages delivered—funding the loan in just five working days from initial inquiry to closing.Holistic Lending Approach Focused on Client Needs“What makes our company unique is that we look at deals holistically with our clients’ needs at the forefront,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages. “In this case, speed and certainty were the client’s top priorities. He needed to be confident not only that the loan would close, but also that he would receive the exact amount required to execute his business strategy. We were able to deliver both.”America Mortgages: Experts in Non-Resident FinancingAmerica Mortgages specializes in U.S. real estate mortgage solutions for non-U.S. residents. Unlike firms that treat international mortgage lending as a secondary business, America Mortgages is 100% focused on this market segment, offering unmatched expertise and service.Through its parent company Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a Singapore-based mortgage firm with office is 12 countries, America Mortgages leverages a global network and exclusive lending programs to provide asset-based loans, bridge loans, hard money loans, and long-term mortgage solutions for international investors purchasing or refinancing U.S. property.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is the world’s leading mortgage provider focused exclusively on financing solutions for non-U.S. residents and expatriates investing in U.S. real estate. With offices in the U.S., Asia, and the Middle East, America Mortgages provides customized mortgage options, including asset-based loans, DSCR loans, bridge loans, and traditional financing. Together with Global Mortgage Group (GMG), the company offers access to more than 150 international financing, ensuring the most competitive financing solutions in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.