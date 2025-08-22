Cluster Packaging for Beer Market to Reach USD 481.4 Million by 2035, Driven by Sustainability and Branding Innovation

Cluster Packaging for Beer Market

Cluster Packaging for Beer Market to grow from USD 301.2 million in 2025 to USD 481.4 million in 2035 at a 4.8% CAGR, led by paper-based formats & retail demand

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Cluster Packaging for Beer Market is projected to increase from USD 301.2 million in 2025 to USD 481.4 million by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 4.8 percent. This upward trajectory is driven by surging demand for sustainable secondary packaging, heightened consumer preference for convenience, and breweries’ growing focus on branding and visibility.

Cluster packaging—widely adopted for multi-bottle and can arrangements—offers structural strength, portability, and printable surfaces that make it an essential packaging choice in both mass-market and premium beer segments. Its ability to combine sustainability with strong merchandising appeal has cemented its role in the global beer supply chain.

Rising Adoption of Sustainable Materials and Packaging Innovations

The transition toward paper and paperboard is a defining trend shaping the cluster packaging for beer market. By 2025, this segment is expected to account for 58.3 percent of revenue, as brands pivot away from single-use plastics. Paperboard formats provide recyclability, biodegradability, and compatibility with high-speed packaging lines, making them both cost-effective and eco-friendly.

At the same time, advancements in die-cutting and gluing technology are enabling faster production speeds, improved structural stability, and enhanced aesthetic appeal. As breweries compete for shelf visibility, cluster packs are increasingly valued not only as protective packaging but also as a powerful branding medium.

Bottled Beer Segment Dominating Market Applications

By application, the bottles category is forecasted to represent 62.7 percent of market revenue in 2025. Glass beer bottles remain a staple for traditional and craft brewers, and cluster packaging provides an efficient solution to ensure stability, minimize breakage, and improve handling convenience for consumers.

The growing global popularity of craft beer, coupled with the enduring preference for bottled formats in premium product lines, reinforces the significance of this application segment.

Neck-Through Packaging Style Emerging as the Preferred Format

Among packaging styles, the neck-through design is set to dominate, capturing 41.6 percent of market revenue in 2025. This format enhances product visibility by exposing bottle necks while offering lightweight strength and reduced material usage. Its compatibility with automated packaging systems makes it an efficient solution for both large-scale producers and artisanal breweries.

By minimizing waste and supporting cost reduction, the neck-through style aligns with industry-wide sustainability goals while delivering strong merchandising advantages.

Regional Market Highlights with Focus on North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

Geographically, North America and Europe are projected to remain strong growth regions, supported by regulatory pressures for sustainable packaging and a robust craft beer culture. Asia-Pacific is also emerging as a key growth hub, fueled by rising beer consumption in both established and developing markets.

The Czech Republic, with the world’s highest per-capita beer consumption, continues to drive European demand, while the United States represents the most attractive market due to its booming craft beer segment, which accounts for nearly 27 percent of the national beer market.

Competitive Landscape Marked by Strategic Expansion and Partnerships

Prominent players in the cluster packaging for beer market include WestRock Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, International Paper, Great Little Box Company Ltd., Landsberg Orora, Karl Knauer KG, and others. These companies are actively investing in sustainable innovations, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and expanding production capabilities.

Recent developments highlight this competitive momentum:

- In September 2025, Smurfit Kappa Group acquired PaperBox to strengthen its footprint in Brazil.

- In August 2025, WestRock partnered with Budejovický Budvar and Mattoni 1873 to introduce its Cluster-Pak® EvoTech™ solution, enhancing efficiency and flexibility in beer packaging.

Positive Outlook as Breweries Balance Sustainability and Brand Visibility

Looking forward, the cluster packaging for beer market is positioned for consistent expansion as breweries worldwide embrace eco-friendly materials, advanced design formats, and packaging solutions that enhance both convenience and consumer appeal. With projected growth from USD 301.2 million in 2025 to USD 481.4 million by 2035, cluster packaging is expected to remain a cornerstone in the evolving beer industry, serving as both a sustainability driver and a branding tool.

