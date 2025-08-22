UTM welcomes about 1000 new undergraduate and postgraduate students for this new academic year

MACAU, August 22 - The Student Orientation ceremony of the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) for the academic year 2025/2026 was held on 22 August in the Taipa Campus, and warmly welcomed about 1,000 new undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral students from Macao, Mainland China and other countries and regions, seeing the largest intake in its history.

During the ceremony, UTM Rector Fanny Vong Chuk Kwan delivered welcoming remarks to new students, expressing her delight in having them join the vibrant and culturally diverse community of UTM. She remarked that the new renovation of the Yiu Tung Building and Educational Residence will provide faculty members and students with more comprehensive educational and training facilities, as well as expanded spaces for activities. From this academic year all degree programmes students will attend their classes mainly in the Taipa Campus.

She emphasised that the ongoing development of UTM’s campuses and educational offers plays a crucial role in strengthening the University’s position not only in the region but also at a global level. UTM will keep observing the evolution of the impact and relevance of its academic contributions, so as to remain committed to support Macao in positioning itself as a nexus of talents, nurturing world-class professionals capable of bringing innovation and excellence in tourism, culture and related fields.

Additionally, to implement education on the spirit of “loving the motherland and Macao”, and to provide new students with a deeper understanding of national conditions, the University held its first national flag-raising ceremony of the new academic year on the same day, along with several seminars. Among them, officers from Customs of Macao SAR were invited to deliver a lecture on “Intellectual Property Rights and Combating Illegal Trafficking”. Furthermore, the Judicial Police was invited to conduct a seminar on “Cybercrime and Fraud Prevention”, aimed at enhancing students’ vigilance and awareness to prevent them from falling victim to online crimes and scams. Moreover, the Labour Affairs Bureau also dispatched officers to offer an educational session on the “Popularisation of Labour Laws”, helping students comprehend relevant regulations and avoid unintentional legal violations.