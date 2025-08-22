Macao Chinese Orchestra New Concert Season kicks off with “Eastern Radiance” presenting world premiere of new works in celebration of the “Culture City of East Asia”

MACAU, August 22 - The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2025–26 Season Opening Concert “Eastern Radiance” will be held on 30 August (Saturday) at 8pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Under the baton of the Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Macao Chinese Orchestra Zhang Lei, the concert will feature the world premiere of the Symphonic Suite of Traditional Chinese Music Eastern Radiance, co-composed by composers from China, Japan and South Korea, showcasing the unique charm of the cultural integration of the three nations of “Culture Cities of East Asia”. In addition, the concert will present a number of commissioned works and regional classics. Tickets are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network.

In celebration of Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025”, the Macao Chinese Orchestra invited renowned Chinese composers Zhao Lin and Luo Maishuo, Japanese master musician Kaoru Wada, and Korean traditional music composer Park Bum-hoon to co-compose the Symphonic Suite of Traditional Chinese Music Eastern Radiance. The work will be performed by twelve traditional instrumentalists from the three countries, featuring Chinese instruments such as the pipa and zhongruan, the Japanese shakuhachi and shamisen, and the Korean haegeum and ajaeng, vividly showcasing the distinctive ethnic characteristics and musical essence of the three cultures, promising a captivating performance. Moreover, the Orchestra will present Nights in Macao, a commissioned work by Singapore Cultural Medallion recipient Eric Watson, as well as a number of regional classics, sharing the cultural characteristics of Macao with the audience through music.

The Macao Chinese Orchestra 2025–26 Concert Season is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, and supported by BOC Macau. Tickets for the season opening concert are priced at MOP380, MOP250, MOP180 and MOP120, and are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com. For more discount and concert details, please visit the Macao Chinese Orchestra’s website at www.ochm-macau.org.