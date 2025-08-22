Retail sales survey for the second quarter of 2025

MACAU, August 22 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the value of retail sales totalled MOP15.97 billion in the second quarter of 2025, representing a drop of 1.4% year-on-year, a much smaller decrease than in the first quarter of this year (-15.0%).

As regards the major retail trade activities, the sales values of Adults' Clothing and Department Stores rebounded by 2.7% and 1.9% year-on-year respectively in the second quarter. Besides, the sales values of Leather Goods (-4.4%) and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles (-3.6%) showed a notable slowdown in the pace of decline as against the first quarter. After removing the effect of prices, the sales volume index dropped by 2.4% year-on-year in the second quarter. The sales volume indices of Adults' Clothing (+7.3%), Department Stores (+5.7%) and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles (+0.2%) increased, while the indices of Communication Equipment (-4.8%), Supermarkets (-2.4%) and Leather Goods (-0.2%) dropped.

For the first half of 2025, value of retail sales decreased by 9.0% year-on-year to MOP33.55 billion. The sales values of Leather Goods and Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles fell by 15.8% and 14.3% year-on-year respectively, whereas the sales values of Pharmacies and Motor Vehicles increased by 4.5% and 3.6%. Meanwhile, the average sales volume index dipped by 11.4% year-on-year in the first half year, with a sharp fall in the index of Watches, Clocks & Jewellery (-26.5%). On the other hand, the sales volume indices of Pharmacies (+4.9%) and Motor Vehicles (+3.0%) registered growth.

In respect of retailers’ comments, 54.7% of the retailers expected the sales volume to stay stable year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, 40.0% anticipated a decrease in sales volume and 5.3% forecasted an increase. Meanwhile, 76.0% of the retailers predicted that retail prices would remain steady year-on-year in the third quarter, 18.1% foresaw a decrease and 5.9% expected an increase.