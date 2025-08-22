Demand for Personalized Knee Implants Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $3.2 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Personalized Knee Implants Market Be By 2025?

Over time, the market for personalized knee implants has seen significant growth. Predictions show that its size will increase from $2.29 billion in 2024 to $2.45 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The expansion during the historical period is linked to advancements in imaging and diagnostic techniques, beneficial healthcare policies sponsored by the government, enhanced patient knowledge about joint replacement alternatives, a surge in the preference for knee replacement surgeries, and an increasing need for improved results post-surgery.

In the coming years, the market size for personalized knee implants is predicted to experience robust growth, increasing to $3.20 billion in 2029 due to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to factors such as an enhanced emphasis on specific implant fit and alignment for patients, a heightened focus on rapid recovery strategies following surgery, the broadening of insurance coverage, a rise in sports-related and trauma knee injuries, and increased spending on healthcare. Key trends expected during the forecast phase include the application of virtual reality in surgical training and planning, the use of wearable devices for post-operative monitoring, the employment of augmented reality to assist surgeries, and the integration of nanotechnology and remote patient monitoring with implants.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Personalized Knee Implants Market?

The escalating incidence of osteoarthritis is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the personalized knee implants market. Osteoarthritis is a type of joint disease that causes the cartilage, which cushions bone ends, to deteriorate over time, resulting in pain, stiffness, and limited joint movement. This increasing condition is attributable to an aging population, as the gradual erosion of joint cartilage elevates the risk with age. Personalized knee implants present a solution to osteoarthritis by offering a tailor-made fit in line with each patient’s distinctive anatomy. This custom fit improves joint alignment, alleviates pain, and boosts mobility more effectively than standard implants. For example, a report released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in June 2024 revealed that in Australia, osteoarthritis was responsible for 143,410 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) (4.46 per 1,000 people) in 2023 and 2,314 fatalities (8.9 per 100,000) in 2022. These figures represent 2.5% of the total disease burden and 1.2% of all deaths, respectively. Consequently, the escalating incidence of osteoarthritis is fuelling the expansion of the personalized knee implants market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Personalized Knee Implants Market?

Major players in the Personalized Knee Implants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Stryker Corporation

• DePuy Synthes Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Arthrex Inc.

• Stanmore Implants Worldwide Ltd

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Exactech Inc.

• Medacta International SA

• Corin Group PLC

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Personalized Knee Implants Industry?

Leading firms in the personalized knee implants market are concentrating on technological advancements such as robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty to improve surgical accuracy, implant positioning precision, customizability for individual patients, and overall clinical results. Robotic-assisted total knee arthroplasty is a type of knee replacement surgery carried out with the help of a robotic system that aids the surgeon in planning and executing the procedure with enhanced precision. For instance, in April 2025, THINK Surgical, Inc., an American company specializing in robotic surgical systems, launched the Freedom Total Knee Implant as the first product to make use of Maxx Orthopedics' TMINI miniature robotic system. This knee implant offers exceptional customization tailored to individual patient needs while ensuring surgical efficiency. Its bone-preserving design means less bone needs to be removed during implantation, and it offers a wide range of sizing and configuration options to suit each patient's unique anatomy. The system can work with both cemented and non-cemented fixation methods, and features a specially optimized polyethylene insert to provide enhanced wear resistance and smooth movement. Its design aims to mimic natural knee movements, provide stability across the range of movement, and ensure long-term durability.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Personalized Knee Implants Market

The personalized knee implants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Femoral, Tibia, Patella

2) By Fixation Material: Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid

3) By Material: Metal-On-Plastic, Ceramic-On-Plastic, Metal-On-Metal, Ceramic-On-Ceramic

4) By Procedure: Primary, Partial, Revision

5) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Femoral Type: Standard Femoral Implants, Customized Femoral Implants, Gender-Specific Femoral Implants

2) By Tibia Type: Standard Tibial Implants, Customized Tibial Implants, Modular Tibial Baseplates

3) By Patella Type: Standard Patellar Implants, Customized Patellar Implants, Patellar Resurfacing Implants

Personalized Knee Implants Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Personalized Knee Implants, North America stood as the leading region for the year 2024. The region predicted to see the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive report includes data from a variety of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

