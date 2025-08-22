Pediatric Dental Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Pediatric Dental Market?

In recent times, the pediatric dental industry has witnessed robust expansion. It is projected to surge from $10.42 billion in 2024 to $11.32 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The unprecedented growth during the historical phase can be traced back to heightened consciousness towards early dental attention, government-backed dental schemes for schools, an uptick in dental caries cases among children, expansion of pediatric dental insurance coverage, and the escalating appeal of orthodontics for early-age correction.

The size of the pediatric dental market is projected to experience robust expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to reach a value of $15.62 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The escalated demand for children's cosmetic dentistry, esthetic dental restorations for kids, the burgeoning growth of dental service organizations (DSOS), increased availability of pediatric dental care in rural regions, and a rise in parental emphasis on preventive dental care are key contributors to the market growth in the predicted period. Upcoming trends include higher acceptance of laser dentistry for children, the employment of teledentistry for pediatric advice, utilization of eco-friendly and biocompatible dental resources, progression in sedation-free dental methods, and improvements in pediatric dental materials.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Pediatric Dental Market?

The pediatric dental market is anticipated to expand due to the growing incidences of dental issues in children and teens. These oral health issues include conditions such as tooth decay, gum disease, and malocclusion. Sugary food and drink consumption, which encourages harmful bacterial growth leading to dental issues, is believed to be the main cause of the rise in these disorders. Pediatric dental care plays a crucial role in preventing and managing these issues through early detection, prompt treatment, and continuous oral health education that align with the developmental needs of children. This approach minimizes the risk of complications like tooth decay, gum disease, and misaligned teeth as children get older. For example, data from the UK government's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities from March 2025 shows that in the period from 2023 to 2024, 5-year-old schoolchildren living in the most deprived fifth of the country were over twice as likely to have suffered from dentinal decay (32.2%) as opposed to those in the least deprived fifth (13.6%). This highlights the pressing need for pediatric dental care, further driving the growth of the pediatric dental market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Pediatric Dental Market?

Major players in the Pediatric Dental Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Danaher Corporation

• Henry Schein Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG

• VOCO America Inc.

• Shinhung Co. Ltd.

• GC America Inc.

• NuSmile Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Pediatric Dental Market?

Dominant businesses in the pediatric dental sector are leveraging progressive technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to increase diagnostic precision, customize treatment programs, and enhance children's oral health outcomes. Artificial intelligence (AI), the technology that enables machines to imitate human intelligence aspects like learning and decision-making, is being utilized in pediatric dental care for analyzing dental imagery to spot issues at an early stage, assisting in accurate diagnosis and treatment strategy. For example, in March 2024, Overjet Inc., an American software manufacturing firm, unveiled Overjet for Kids, an FDA-approved AI technology constructed to identify, define, and measure tooth decay amongst children aged 4 and above. This empowers pediatric dentists to discover cavities more promptly, augment diagnostic exactness, and more effectively relay the therapy requirements to parents. The AI apparatus scrutinizes dental X-rays to distinguish both primary and permanent teeth problems with greater precision, lowering the number of overlooked cavities by 57% and boosting case approval rates by 25% due to more comprehensible visual interpretations for families.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Pediatric Dental Market Report?

The pediatric dental market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Primary, Permanent

2) By Disease Type: Dental Caries, Enamel Disorders, Other Diseases

3) By Procedure Type: Pulpotomies, Stainless Steel Crowns (SSCs), Tooth Colored Fillings, Dental Cleaning (Prophylaxis), Other Procedures

Subsegments:

1) By Primary: Anterior Crowns, Posterior Crowns, Space Maintainers, Pulp Therapy Products

2) By Permanent: Dental Sealants, Orthodontic Brackets, Restorative Materials, Fluoride Treatments

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Pediatric Dental Industry?

In the Pediatric Dental Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. The report anticipates Asia-Pacific to witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

