ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Involved in Fatal 18-Wheeler Crash Caused by Illegal Alien’s Reckless Driving  

Harneet Singh’s brother, the driver of the 18-wheeler, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirms U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Harneet Singh, 25, an illegal alien from India, after an 18-wheeler he was a passenger in made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, causing a horrific crash leaving three dead. Harjinder Singh, Harneet’s brother, and driver of the truck, now faces three counts of vehicular homicide.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, on August 12, 2025, Harjinder Singh, attempted to make an illegal U-turn through an “Official Use Only” access point in St. Lucie County. By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people and leaving Florida families shattered.

Border Patrol encountered Harneet Singh May 15, 2023, and was released into American communities by the Biden Administration.

“Three innocent people were killed in Florida because Gavin Newsom’s California Department of Motor Vehicles issued an illegal alien a Commercial Driver’s License—this state of governance is asinine,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “How many more innocent people must die before Gavin Newsom stops playing games with the safety of the American public? We pray for the victims and their families. Secretary Noem and DHS are working around the clock to protect the public and get these criminal illegal aliens out of America.”